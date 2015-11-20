Preview: Knicks at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder hope to get former MVP Kevin Durant back from a hamstring strain in time for Friday’s matchup with New York, but they also know that Russell Westbrook has the ability to shoulder the load by himself. The star guard maintained his outstanding play with Durant on the sidelines with 43 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Wednesday’s 110-103 win over New Orleans.

“Obviously, Russell had another really efficient game,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said of Westbrook, who is averaging 32.8 points and 9.5 assists in four games without Durant. “He did some very, very good things.” If Durant can come back, it would add plenty to a game that already has some intrigue, as the resurgent Knicks are seeking just their second three-game winning streak since closing the 2013-14 season with four consecutive victories. Standout rookie Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 29 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s 102-94 defeat of Charlotte. It was the fifth double-double this month alone for the 20-year-old.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE KNICKS (6-6): The quick rise of Porzingis is a wonderful development for a New York team that needed to take some of the offensive load off of Carmelo Anthony as he returns from an injury-shortened season. “It’s still a learning process for him but tonight was a big game, a big way to step up and take control of the game offensively, knock down shots, be aggressive out there, and I‘m pretty sure it’ll be the first of many,” Anthony told reporters Tuesday. Anthony is averaging under 35 minutes a game for just the second time as a Knick and the fourth time in his 13-year career.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (7-5): While Westbrook leads the way, reserve big man Enes Kanter is proving to be a consistent contributor despite sporadic playing time. He had a season-high 24 points and 14 rebounds against the Pelicans while topping the 30-minute mark for the first time in 2015-16. The Switzerland native averages 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in Oklahoma City wins, compared to 11.2 and 7.0 in losses.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. In the previous meeting Jan. 28 in New York, Westbrook had 40 points and Anthony 31 in the Knicks’ 100-92 win.

2. Thunder SG Dion Waiters is 15-of-48 (31.3 percent) from the floor during a four-game slump.

3. New York SG Arron Afflalo has scored at least 12 points in three of four games since returning from a hamstring injury that cost him the first eight contests of the season.

PREDICTION: Thunder 111, Knicks 103