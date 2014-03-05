Preview: Knicks at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to continue their climb back into playoff contention when they start a four-game homestand against the struggling New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have won six of the last seven contests to stand 4 1/2 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference and play 10 of the next 15 on their home court with a healthier lineup. The Knicks have dropped seven in a row and 10 of their last 11 to see their playoff hopes fade.

Kevin Love has led the way for Minnesota, scoring at least 30 points in 11 of his last 15 games, while the return of Kevin Martin and Nikola Pekovic from injuries has been a big boost. “We’re in a situation where our run is right now,” Timberwolves coach Rick Adelman told the Star Tribune. “We’ve got to put ourselves in a situation to be competitive.” The Timberwolves must stay alert after a 4-1 road trip as they face the NBA’s second-leading scorer Carmelo Anthony.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (21-40): Anthony has cooled off slightly, averaging 25.3 points over the last four games, after a stretch in which he scored at least 35 in four straight contests. Anthony is averaging 28 points overall while J.R. Smith (13) and Amar’e Stoudemire (10.3) are second and third on the team in scoring among active players. Stoudemire dropped in 22 points in the 96-85 loss to Detroit on Monday when rookie Tim Hardaway Jr. (9.7 points per game) had an off shooting night, going 0-of-6 from the field in 22 minutes.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (30-29): Minnesota registered a season-high 132 points in the victory over Denver on Monday, making 52-of-64 free throws, and faces three teams under .500 on the homestand. Love averages 26.6 points and 13.2 rebounds, totaling a league-best 50 double-doubles and a franchise-record 21 games of 30 or more points – 34 against the Knicks in a win Nov. 3. Martin is averaging 24 points and Pekovic 18 in two games since returning and the Timberwolves are fourth in the league in scoring (106.2)

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio is averaging 10.1 assists over the last seven games and has a career-high 500 on the season.

2. New York C Tyson Chandler recorded double-digit rebounds in nine of the last 10 games, including five double-doubles.

3. Timberwolves F Corey Brewer has scored 15.7 over his last three outings, raising her season average to 11.8 – fourth on the team.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 114, Knicks 100