Preview: Knicks at Warriors

The New York Knicks’ roller-coaster campaign is in the midst of another downswing at a time when they need to be heading up the hill. The Knicks will look to snap out of their latest slump when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. New York is 1 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference and is staying in the race thanks to Atlanta’s latest slide and the general weakness of the East.

The Warriors would be the clear No. 3 team in the East but are instead locked in a battle with a handful of teams for positioning at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff bracket. Golden State pulled out a big win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday but is dealing with a pair of injuries on the front line with David Lee (right hamstring) and Andrew Bogut (pelvic contusion) fighting through pain. Stephen Curry provided enough offense to make up for the missing frontcourt on Friday and has a history of big performances against the Knicks.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (30-43): New York looked like a team on its way to the lottery during a 102-88 loss at Phoenix on Friday - it’s third setback in the last four games. The Knicks trailed by as much as 32 points in the game and are struggling on the defensive end during a road trip that began with a 127-96 loss to the lowly Los Angeles Lakers. “Every game is tough for us,” coach Mike Woodson told reporters. “It doesn’t matter who we play. It just seems like everybody gets up for our games.” New York has two more games on the current trip before finishing up with seven straight against playoff teams from the East.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (45-27): Golden State underwent some locker room turmoil with the demotion of assistant coach Brian Scalabrine last week and looked headed for a second straight disappointing loss on Friday before Curry keyed a 14-0 run over the final 3:59 of the game to clip the Memphis Grizzlies 100-93. The win left the Warriors one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 5 spot in the West. “It’s nothing new to us,” coach Mark Jackson told reporters after the win over the Grizzlies. “This is who this team is. We were shorthanded with tailor made excuses with guys being hurt and they just battled. If I have to go with a group, I’m going with this group.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Curry recorded a triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists in a 126-103 win at New York on Feb. 28, and the Warriors have taken 10 of the last 11 from the Knicks at home.

2. New York F Amar’e Stoudemire is averaging 16.2 points on 56.9 percent shooting in the last five games.

3. Lee and Bogut are both considered day-to-day and will not be rushed back by Golden State.

PREDICTION: Warriors 111, Knicks 98