Warriors 125, Knicks 94: Stephen Curry celebrated his 27th birthday with six 3-pointers, 25 points and 11 assists as Golden State crushed visiting New York.

Klay Thompson buried six 3-pointers as well en route to 27 points for the Warriors, who improved to 29-2 at home. Draymond Green collected 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals while Justin Holiday scored 19 points and nailed three of Golden State’s season-high tying 19 3-pointers.

Andrea Bargnani scored 18 points and Alexey Shved added 14 as the Knicks fell to 1-3 on their five-game road trip. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 off the bench for New York, which was outscored 85-46 in the second and third quarters.

The Knicks led 27-26 at the end of the first quarter and went up 33-28 when Hardaway started the second with back-to-back 3-pointers before the Warriors took control. Golden State went 18-of-23 from the field in the second quarter and Curry buried all three of his 3-point attempts in the frame, including two straight that made it 68-48 before his heave at the buzzer sent the Warriors into the break up 73-52.

Green and Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a 25-point gap with 9:38 left in the third and Curry capped a 13-1 burst from beyond the arc to push it to 98-65. Golden State took a 38-point advantage into the fourth went up 123-84 on Holiday’s 3-pointer as the Warriors coasted to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Curry was playing on his birthday for the third time in his career and improved to 16-of-28 from 3-point range in those games. … Golden State’s 47 second-quarter points were the most for the franchise since putting up 48 against Sacramento in 1991. … New York turned the ball over 16 times and allowed 28 fast-break points.