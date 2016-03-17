Warriors cruise to 50th consecutive home win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It is election season, and Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green understands if he is going to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors this year, he must get the New York vote.

The 2015 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up surely pocketed a couple of delegates Wednesday night.

Green held New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis to his lowest scoring output in three months, harassing the rookie into a 1-for-11, two-point outing that helped pave the way for the Warriors’ 121-85 triumph.

Golden State’s second consecutive season-series sweep of the Knicks capped a perfect six-game homestand and gave the Warriors a 50th consecutive regular-season home win, 32 of which have come this season.

The 50-game streak, which dates back to January 2015, is the first in the four major professional American sports.

”The other night when we won our 60th game, I heard Andrew Bogut say he didn’t even know it was our 60th win. I didn‘t, either,“ Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ”And I wouldn’t have known this was our 50th in a row at home until (the media) told me.

“We’re just trying to get better every game. I think that’s what makes this team special. We don’t care about the things that don’t matter.”

Honors matter, and certainly Green, an NBA All-Defensive first-team selection last year, increased his chances of capturing the league’s hardware for defensive excellence this time around with his performance on Porzingis.

“I thought Draymond was brilliant,” Kerr said. “Don’t forget, he was on Carmelo (Anthony) some, too.”

Anthony led the Knicks with 18 points, but even that was nearly four points below his 14th-in-the-league average (21.9 entering the game). The high-volume shooter was able to get off only 13 attempts, five below his norm.

“I wasn’t able to make a shot today. It happens,” Porzingis said. “The whole game you’re frustrated and you want to do good, but it just doesn’t happen. Sometimes you force it just because it’s not happening already, and then it’s even worse.”

Green also found time for game highs in rebounds (11) and assists (10) to complement six points. Even when defense was his focus, he missed his 13th triple-double of the season by just two hoops.

Teammate Stephen Curry, meanwhile, didn’t miss much. Topping 30 points for the ninth time in his past 11 games, Curry connected on 12 of 20 shots and eight of 13 3-point attempts on a 34-point night.

Four of his 3-pointers came in the first quarter, during which the Warriors (61-6) built as much as a 13-point lead.

The game was never appreciably closer.

Klay Thompson had five 3-pointers en route to 19 points, and backup center Marreese Speights bombed in a career-best three 3-pointers during a 13-point performance, helping the Warriors win for the 21st time in their past 27 games against the Knicks.

The Warriors shot 50.5 percent and held the Knicks to 39.6 percent shooting in a dominant effort at both ends of the court.

“Tonight was our best effort in a while,” Kerr said.

New York coach Kurt Rambis cited an illness -- Porzingis missed the Knicks’ win Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers with a stomach ailment -- as having contributed to his rookie’s poor effort.

“It was just fatigue,” he said. “He wanted to stay in the ballgame as much as possible to try and get his wind back. I admire him for that, but he was really tired out there.”

Reserves Arron Afflalo (15 points), Langston Galloway (14) and Kevin Seraphin (12) joined Anthony in double figures for the Knicks (28-41), who lost for the third time in five games on the West Coast in the past nine days and clinched their third consecutive non-winning season.

The Knicks’ four starters other than Anthony, a quartet that includes Porzingis, combined to shoot 5-for-27 and score 10 points.

“Our guys didn’t play with the sort of energy, intensity, enthusiasm and ability to play together that it would take to win a game like this,” Rambis said. “It was going to be difficult no matter what. We were going to have to play exceptional basketball. I don’t feel like our guys were ready to meet that challenge tonight.”

NOTES: The last time Knicks PF Kristaps Porzingis scored fewer than two points in a game was when he was shut out on 0-for-6 shooting Dec. 12 against Portland. ... Knicks PG Jose Calderon left the game in the second quarter after injuring his right calf in a collision with Warriors PF Draymond Green. X-rays were negative, and Calderon was able to return in the third quarter for a short stint before calling it a night. He finished with two points on 1-for-4 shooting. ... Earlier in the day, the Knicks announced the signing of SG Tony Wroten, who is not expected to play again this season as he recuperates from knee surgery. Knicks coach Kurt Rambis acknowledged before the game that the club would like to take a close look at the 6-foot-6 Wroten when he is healthy enough to work out, either later this spring or early in the summer. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry’s 30-point game was his league-leading 33rd of the season. ... Warriors PF James Michael McAdoo made his first NBA 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. The second-year pro never previously attempted a 3-pointer in the NBA. He shot 0-for-9 from long range during his three-year collegiate career at North Carolina.