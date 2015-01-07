Preview: Knicks at Wizards

The changes have begun for a struggling New York franchise, while the losing could reach a historic high as the Knicks enter a Wednesday night matchup at Washington. New York carries a franchise record-tying 12-game losing streak into the contest - matching skids from 1959-60 and 1984-85 - and seven of the setbacks have come by double digits as a bad season turns into a terrible one. Superstar Carmelo Anthony has missed three straight games with a knee issue and is unlikely to return Wednesday.

Amid a 105-83 loss at Memphis on Monday, the Knicks began their overhaul, sending away guards J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert in a three-way trade with Cleveland and Oklahoma City. That left a makeshift starting lineup that figures to be in play once again at the WIzards, who completed a challenging 2-3 road trip with a 92-85 win at New Orleans on Monday. John Wall led a balanced attack with 15 points and 12 assists as Washington snapped a three-game slide.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-32): The salary dumps involved in Monday’s wheeling and dealing have set New York up for some future spending sprees, but there remain 45 games on the schedule and plenty of opportunities for those left behind to make an impression. One of those leftovers with plenty to play for is second-year pro Tim Hardaway Jr., who exhibits flashes of brilliance amid inconsistent play but will be given every opportunity to carry the scoring load with Anthony sidelined. In 15 starts this season, Hardaway is averaging 15.2 points while bumping his 3-point percentage to 35.8 from 29.9 as a reserve.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (23-11): Andre Miller’s days as a stat sheet stuffer are long gone, but the 16-year veteran has popped up in big spots and has been among the most efficient players on the Washington roster. He was 5-for-5 from the floor while scoring 12 points in 14 minutes against New Orleans, which came two games after his 15-point effort in 20 minutes against Oklahoma City. Miller, who has never shot better than 49.2 percent for a season in his career, has posted a 60.6 percent mark so far in 2014-15.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wall had 24 points and 11 assists in a 102-91 win at New York on Christmas.

2. New York has been held to 83 points or fewer in five consecutive contests.

3. Wizards SF Paul Pierce is 11-of-19 from 3-point range over a six-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Wizards 99, Knicks 85