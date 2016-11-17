Preview: Knicks at Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis represents the future for the New York Knicks, but the present version isn't too bad either. The 21-year-old Latvian will look for his second consecutive huge scoring performance when New York visits the struggling Washington Wizards on Thursday.

The 7-3 Porzingis scored a career-best 35 points in Wednesday's 105-102 victory over Detroit, and new teammate Derrick Rose was mighty impressed. "He is dangerous," Rose told reporters. "For a second-year player that doesn't really know the game like that, for him to come out and play the way he plays is incredible. And for him to be 7-3 and move the way that he moves is kind of crazy. A unique, unique player." Washington has been unable to get untracked under new coach Scott Brooks and may have hit a low point by falling 109-102 to Philadelphia on Wednesday. Point guard John Wall scored 27 points and is expected to play in both ends of a back-to-back for the first time this season after undergoing offseason surgery on both knees.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-6): New York is still forward Carmelo Anthony's team, but Porzingis is showing a second scorer can flourish alongside him. He has already produced seven 20-point efforts this season and attempted 22 shots - making 13 - while carrying the squad to victory against the Pistons. "He looked like he was in that zone," Anthony told reporters. "I have seen people be in that zone. He had a bounce to him tonight. His confidence was through the roof tonight."

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (2-8): Washington badly misses shooting guard Bradley Beal, who has missed the last three games and is listed as questionable to play against New York. "Every day, he is feeling better," Brooks told reporters. "We just want to be cautious about it." The Wizards handed Beal a five-year, $128 million contract during the summer despite his longstanding injury issues - he played in just 55 games last season and has appeared in more than 63 contests just once in his previous four campaigns.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards have won six of the last seven meetings.

2. Washington SG Marcus Thornton is just 15-of-55 shooting over his last five games.

3. New York C Joakim Noah grabbed 15 rebounds against Detroit for his fifth double-digit effort on the boards this season.

PREDICTION: Knicks 108, Wizards 104