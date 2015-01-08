Knicks suffer franchise-record 13th straight loss

WASHINGTON -- In the franchise’s 69th season, the New York Knicks have gone where no other group of Knicks have gone before. Nobody wants to be this type of trendsetter.

The Knicks set a season franchise record with their 13th consecutive loss as forward Nene scored 20 points in the Washington Wizards’ 101-91 victory on Wednesday night.

Guard John Wall had 18 points, eight assists and three steals for the Wizards (24-11), who never trailed in their first home game since Dec. 27. They led by 20 points in the second half and fended off the Knicks’ fourth-quarter rally for their second straight win.

The Knicks (5-33) have dropped 23 of 24 games with no end to the suffering in sight. All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony missed his fourth straight game with a sore left knee. His absence further depleted a roster left short-handed after Monday’s cost-cutting trade that sent guards J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It is tough mentally for sure,” Knicks guard Jose Calderon said. “It’s not easy all the things going on in a season like that. All the changes happening to us. Teammates are going. New guys are arriving. We got so many injuries as well.”

New York’s last victory came Dec. 12 at the Boston Celtics. The Knicks are seven losses shy of matching the overall franchise record of 20.

“We came out tonight, controlled what we could control,” Knicks first-year coach Derek Fisher said. “These guys came out here as hard as they could and played against a really good team. Go home, get home safely, wake up and do it again tomorrow. That’s all we can worry about right now. We can’t get caught up in all that stuff.”

Forward Rasual Butler scored 14 points for the Wizards, including four straight after New York rallied to 83-78 with 6:33 remaining.

Calderon scored 13 of his 17 points during the second half and forward Jason Smith had 13 points for the Knicks. New York only had 10 players available.

Wall scored 13 points in the first half as the Wizards led 53-41 at the break.

The Knicks’ hodgepodge roster stumbled much of the game and trailed 75-57 with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter but only 77-67 by the end of the quarter.

Guard Shane Larkin’s layup pulled the Knicks within five, but the Wizards ended the drama with a 9-0 run. Butler scored seven points during that span, including a 3-pointer for a 92-78 lead.

The Wizards made 8 of 16 from beyond the arc and scored 48 points in the paint.

Center Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 11 rebounds and guard Bradley Beal also scored 12 points. The Wizards rested Paul Pierce, making the veteran forward inactive.

Washington returned home after going 2-3 against Western Conference playoff contenders. Staying focused on the cellar dwelling Knicks proved challenging at times.

“I think half of us was already back at home with their mind,” Gortat said of the time during New York’s comeback bid.

The Wizards previously defeated the Knicks twice this season in New York, most recently 102-91 on Christmas Day.

“With a team broken up like that, they always play hard because they have something to prove, they have something to play for,” Beal said. “They definitely gave us a great effort tonight, but we eventually got it together and played the right way.”

The Knicks can only hope they will find their way soon.

“We know it’s a tough situation for everybody,” Calderon said. “I don’t think a lot of people expected us to be in this situation. It is what it is right now. Everything happens for a reason.”

NOTES: The Knicks lost 20 consecutive games between the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons. ... Washington announced the release of second-year G Glen Rice Jr. Selected in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft, Rice played 16 games over two seasons, including five this campaign before being sent to the Wizards’ Development League affiliate on Nov. 20. The wing scorer was named MVP of the 2014 NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League. ... The Knicks waived F Lou Amundson, F Lance Thomas and C Alex Kirk, all acquired in Monday’s three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. ... G Pablo Prigioni made his second start this season for the short-handed Knicks. ... New York returns home to face the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Washington hosts the Chicago Bulls on Friday.