Wizards extend Knicks’ skid to nine

WASHINGTON -- How bad are things for the New York Knicks? Even pizza isn’t appetizing to coach Derek Fisher these days.

Guard John Wall sliced up the Knicks with a career-high 18 assists as the Washington Wizards outscored New York 30-8 in the first quarter on their way to a 101-87 win on Friday night.

Owners of the NBA’s worst record, New York (14-62) has lost nine straight and 16 of 18.

The Wizards (43-33) never let the margin dip below eight in the second half and led 83-67 entering the fourth quarter. Washington swept the season series 4-0 and has won seven straight overall against New York.

Washington had possession in the final seconds as fans, knowing 100 points earns them in a discount from a pizza chain, roared for another basket. Forward Rasual Butler dunked with 1.3 seconds remaining rather than let the clock expire.

Perhaps sending a message to both teams, Fisher stopped the game by calling timeout.

“It’s important to play the game until it’s over,” he said. “We had 1.3 seconds left. The game wasn’t over yet.”

Asked about the late game etiquette, Fisher responded, “I’ve seen it go both ways. We’re in that position right now where teams have that opportunity, but it won’t always be that way. We’ll have our nights where we get that choice as well.”

Though Fisher denied any anger over the last basket, he summed up his feelings with a comment that symbolized the moment and New York’s trying season.

“Pizza doesn’t taste that great,” Fisher said.

The Wizards won two straight and three of four after losing four in a row.

Center Marcin Gortat scored 19 points, guard Bradley Beal 18 and forward Otto Porter 17 for Washington. The Wizards took control with a 19-0 run in the opening quarter.

Guard Ricky Ledo scored a career-high 21 points and added nine rebounds off the bench for the Knicks. Forward Quincy Acy and guard Shane Larkin each had 14 points.

Wall finished with six points and missed 10 of 13 shots from the field after averaging 26 in his previous four games. His passing set the tone against New York.

“There’s just so much that he can do,” Beal said of his backcourt partner. “I mean, he can score the ball, then tonight he had a thousand assists. You never know which John you’re going to get. You may have a John who gets 30 rebounds tomorrow.”

Washington had 31 assists on 42 made field goals.

“I kind of just go with how the game starts off,” said Wall, who sat out the fourth quarter. “Tonight they were staying on me a little longer and it was an opportunity to give Marcin and Otto and those guys open shots, so I kind of could tell where the game was going.”

The Knicks shot 37.3 percent from the field.

Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards rested forwards Nene and Paul Pierce, who sat out for the second straight game. Porter and forward Drew Gooden made for capable replacements.

Making his second straight start, Porter matched the Knicks with 10 points in the first quarter, though New York rallied in the second quarter and trailed 54-44 at halftime.

Porter made 7 of 9 shots from the field with several dunks, including one courtesy of Wall’s alley-oop feed.

Gooden grabbed 13 rebounds and scored nine points.

The Wizards clinched a playoff berth earlier in the week, but they haven’t consistently performed like a contender in more than two months. After starting 31-15, the Wizards are 12-18 since Jan. 28.

As with most of their big leads lately, the Wizards couldn’t sustain good fortune for long. Ledo and Acy combined for 21 of New York’s 36 points in the second quarter. Washington committed six turnovers in the quarter as New York pulled within 54-46.

‘I thought the guys in the second unit really came off and responded to really getting punched in the face to start the game,” Fisher said of the second-quarter surge. “They just fought, one possession at a time. That’s what we’re trying to become, but we haven’t been able to sustain that every night.”

NOTES: Knicks F Andrea Bargnani finished 1 of 9 from the field for two points. He averaged 20.3 points over his previous three games. ...Wizards G Garrett Temple missed his 12th straight game with a strained right hamstring. ... Knicks G Tim Hardaway Jr. returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a sprained right wrist against the Phoenix Suns on March 15. ... The Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in a matchup of the two worst records in the Eastern Conference. New York leads the season series 2-1. ... Five of Washington’s final six games are on the road, starting Saturday at Memphis.