Wizards clamp down on Knicks

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards didn’t have Markieff Morris on the roster for their first two meetings against high-scoring Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks.

The athletic forward’s defense made a difference in the rubber match.

John Wall had 24 points and 10 assists as the surging Wizards rallied with a dominant third quarter for a 99-89 win over the Knicks on Saturday night.

The Wizards (34-35), winners of four straight games, trailed by 18 points in the first half, but took the lead for good by outscoring the Knicks 33-13 in the third quarter.

Morris scored 17 points and Marcin Gortat had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the playoff hopefuls in their largest comeback of the season.

“The main thing is we stuck with it and we started playing some better defense in the second half,” Wall said, who had only one turnover.

“In the past we played bad defense, missed some shots and the game would get away from us.”

Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks (28-42) with 20 points each.

Anthony, who averaged 35 points in the previous two meetings against Washington, was not made available to the media after the game. He was diagnosed with a migraine headache in the first quarter, according to a member a Knicks spokesman.

Anthony scored eight points in the first quarter and 14 before halftime. The athletic Morris, acquired from the Phoenix Suns before the NBA trade deadline, helped hold Anthony to 2-of-9 shooting in the second half.

“That was big for us,” Wall said of Morris’s defense. “Melo was on pace to get his 33, like he’s been averaging against us in the past. We didn’t really have anybody that could match him and be able to contain him and (Markieff) did a great job contesting and challenging him at the rim.”

New York, which finished its longest trip of the season at 2-4, shot 30.7 percent from the field in the second half and 39.5 percent overall.

“They just started putting more pressure defensively on us,” Porzingis said. “We weren’t really able to execute that well. It was their defense. They raised their level.”

The Wizards remained 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons for eighth in the Eastern Conference. Detroit defeated the Brooklyn Nets Saturday while the Chicago fended off the Utah Jazz.

The Knicks led 46-28 in the second quarter and 53-43 at halftime as Anthony scored 14 points.

Washington roared back with a 25-7 run opening the third quarter, including a stretch of 14 straight points, for a 68-60 lead before its 11th sellout crowd of the season.

The Wizards held an 81-68 lead in the fourth quarter.

“We couldn’t get into a rhythm,” Jose Calderon said of New York’s third quarter. “They did and we couldn’t stop them.”

Otto Porter also had 15 points for Washington, including eight after Anthony’s 3-pointer pulled New York closer at 89-85 with 4:20 left.

Porter’s surge mixed in with one of Morris’ putback slams ended any drama.

Wall’s streak of triple-doubles ended at two, but he also limited his turnovers to one after committing 17 combined in Washington’s last two wins.

New York’s defense generates the fewest turnovers per game in the league.

“He wasn’t any less aggressive,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said of Wall. “He just made more conscious, easier plays.”

Bradley Beal scored 10 points after resting during Washington’s 99-94 win at the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Anthony scored 37 points in Washington’s home opener on Halloween and had 33 in the Wizards’ 111-108 win in New York on Feb. 9.

Calderon played and scored 10 points after sustaining a calf injury in New York’s 121-85 loss at Golden State on Wednesday. However, he sprained his ankle stepping on Wall’s foot in the second quarter.

Adrenaline helped him start the third quarter, but after resting his ankle stiffened up. Calderon didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

The Wizards fought back from a 13-point hole at Milwaukee for a 118-113 win over the Bucks on Oct. 30.

NOTES: Knicks G Arron Afflalo scored 10 points in his third straight game off the bench after starting in each of his previous 56 appearances. New York coach Kurt Rambis said he’s yet to decide if the move would stick, but mentioned Afflalo’s presence provides the second unit with needed scoring. ... Wizards G Alan Anderson had two points in 18 minutes after missing most of the last three games because of a left ankle injury sustained on March 14 against the Detroit Pistons. ... New York plays the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in its first home game since March 5. ... Washington opens a home-and-home set at Atlanta on Monday before the Hawks visit Wednesday.