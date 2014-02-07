Preview: Lakers at 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report is nearly as long as their active roster, but they should have a good shot at their second straight victory when they wrap up a three-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Neither team is a threat to sneak into the playoffs, as Los Angeles has lost 19 of its last 23 games and Philadelphia has dropped four straight and 14 of 17. The 76ers have lost six straight at home, their longest skid since a franchise-record 12-game streak in 1996-97.The Lakers won in strange fashion Wednesday, as they had only five players in the final minutes of their 119-108 win at Cleveland and were allowed to keep center Robert Sacre on the floor with six fouls thanks to an obscure rule requiring teams to have five players on the floor. The players who have been available each night have impressed coach Mike D‘Antoni. “They are playing with the right spirit,” D‘Antoni told reporters. “It’s getting guys back and getting guys healthy. We can make a push to where we’re playing entertaining basketball. … We can finish the year out on a high note, and that’s what we’re going to do.” The 76ers have won three of the past four meetings including a 111-104 win at Los Angeles on Dec. 29.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE LAKERS (17-32): Los Angeles is inching toward full health with Steve Blake (elbow), Jordan Farmar (hamstring) and Steve Nash (back nerve irritation) returning to action but still has a number of key players sidelined, including Kobe Bryant (fractured knee), Pau Gasol (groin), Nick Young (knee), Jodie Meeks (ankle) and Xavier Henry (knee). That list includes five of the six players who average double-digit scoring for the Lakers with point guard Kendall Marshall (10.3 points, 9.2 assists) the exception. Blake has made an immediate impact in his return, collecting a triple-double with 11 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds against the Cavaliers in just his second game back.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-35): Philadelphia is among the worst defensive teams in the league and has surrendered 100 or more points in 11 of its last 12 games. The poor play at that end of the floor offsets a trio of strong offensive players in Evan Turner (17.8 points, 6 rebounds), Thaddeus Young (17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Michael Carter-Williams (17.2 points, 6.6 assists). Big man Spencer Hawes also is quietly having the best season of his seven-year career, averaging career highs for points (13.5) and rebounds (8.7) with 17 double-doubles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lakers rookie PF Ryan Kelly has scored in double digits in seven of the last 10 games and is coming off a career-high 26 points against Cleveland.

2. Philadelphia is 1-9 in home games against the Western Conference.

3. The 76ers have lost 24 of 27 games when scoring 100 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: 76ers 105, Lakers 103