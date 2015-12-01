Preview: Lakers at 76ers

Kobe Bryant will make his final appearance in his hometown when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Bryant, who announced on Sunday that he would be retiring at the end of the season, played his high school basketball at Lower Merion High School in suburban Philadelphia.

”This season is all I have left to give,” Bryant wrote on the Players Tribune website before scoring 13 points on 4-of-20 shooting in a 107-103 loss at home to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. “My heart can take the pounding. My mind can handle the grind but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.” The future Hall of Famer is shooting 30.5 percent from the field this season. Bryant and the Lakers have a good chance to snap their six-game slide against the 76ers, who extended their record losing streak to 28 overall and 18 straight to begin this season with a 92-84 setback at Memphis on Sunday. That marked the fifth straight loss by single digits for Philadelphia, which held a 76-71 lead with under eight minutes to play against the Grizzlies before letting it slip away.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE LAKERS (2-14): Bryant won five NBA titles with Los Angeles but is looking at another losing campaign with the once-proud franchise, which has only the 76ers below it in the NBA. ”Finally, I just had to just accept the fact that I don’t want to do this anymore, and I‘m OK with that,” Bryant said after the loss to the Pacers. “Once I accepted that, then it became time to just let everybody know.” Bryant nailed a 3-pointer to pull Los Angeles within one point with 11 seconds left but airballed another attempt five seconds later in the latest loss.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-18): Philadelphia tied the 2009-10 New Jersey Nets for the worst start to a season in NBA history with Sunday’s setback but wrapped up a road trip that saw it take several steps in the right direction. The 76ers were in each of the last five games down the stretch and Robert Covington emerged as a go-to player in that stretch by averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and 5.2 steals. Covington had seven steals in Memphis on Sunday but also committed eight turnovers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. 76ers F/C Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

2. Los Angeles G Jordan Clarkson scored at least 19 points in three of the last four games.

3. Philadelphia took both meetings last season but Bryant missed each matchup after right shoulder surgery.

PREDICTION: 76ers 96, Lakers 91