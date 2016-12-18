Preview: Nets at 76ers

The two worst teams in the Eastern Conference square off for the first time this season when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Nets are 1-11 on the road - including eight straight losses - after dropping a 118-111 decision at Orlando on Friday.

Guard Jeremy Lin scored 17 points in 20 minutes in just his second game since Nov. 2 and hopes to be able to provide a spark for a team in desperate need of one, especially late in games. "What sticks with me is just down the stretch, I've got the ball in my hands and I've got to hit more shots," he told reporters after a couple of key misses during the stretch run Friday. "I love the fact that (coach Kenny Atkinson) trusts me with the ball at the end of the game. I have to make sure the next time we're in this position, it will be a different result." The 76ers fell 100-89 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday to extend their home losing streak to eight. Highly touted big men Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel all played in the same game for the first time.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE NETS (7-18): Swingman Rondae Hollis-Jefferson struggled in his return from a knee injury at the beginning of the month and is vying to get his minutes back with a slight uptick on the offensive end. After averaging five points on 31.3 percent shooting in his first five games after the injury, the second-year pro has averaged 8.7 while shooting 72.7 percent in the last three games - chipping in 5.7 boards in just over 17 minutes off the bench. The increased presence of the defensive specialist should help for a team that has allowed at least 111 points in 15 of the last 16 contests.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (6-20): Noel was playing in just his second game of the season following knee surgery and then a sprained ankle but was insistent that he should not be eased back in. "I think I'm too good to be playing eight minutes," Noel, who had two points and five rebounds in his short stint Friday, told reporters. "That's crazy. Need to figure this (stuff) out." Embiid and Okafor, both natural centers, shared the floor and combined for 29 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, which shot 36.4 percent from the floor.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets G/F Bojan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 44 points in the last meeting with the 76ers on March 15, 2016.

2. Embiid averaged 18.6 points while making 51.2 percent of his 3-pointers in 14 games at home. He is 0-for-8 from beyond the arc and scores 12.3 per game in his three road contests.

3. The teams split four meetings last season with the home team winning each time.

PREDICTION: 76ers 107, Nets 106