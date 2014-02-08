(Updated: CHANGING Blake rebounds to assists)

Lakers 112, 76ers 98: Steve Nash scored 19 points to lead six players in double figures as visiting Los Angeles pulled away from Philadelphia in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.

Wesley Johnson and Chris Kaman each added 17 points and Ryan Kelly had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who made the most of their nine healthy players. Steve Blake contributed 14 points and eight assists and Jordan Hill also scored 14 off the bench while Kendall Marshall scored seven points to go with 10 assists.

Tony Wroten scored 16 points to lead seven players in double digits for the 76ers, who have lost five straight and 15 of 18. Spencer Hawes had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Evan Turner added 15 points and seven boards.

Philadelphia led by as much as nine in each of the first two quarters but only took a 64-61 lead into the break as both teams shot over 50 percent in the first half. The Lakers took their first lead of the game early in the third quarter, as Robert Sacre’s dunk off a feed from Nash made it 68-67.

The lead changed hands four more times in the quarter before Los Angeles opened a five-point advantage, only to see Wroten bang in a 60-foot heave at the buzzer to cut it to 87-85 entering the fourth. It was a 91-90 Lakers lead when the 76ers went cold, missing 10 straight shots during a 10-0 run, and Philadelphia never recovered.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 76ers have lost seven straight at home, their longest streak since a franchise-record 12-game skid in 1996-97. … Los Angeles was without Gs Kobe Bryant, Jordan Farmar and Jodie Meeks, Fs Nick Young and Xavier Henry and C Pau Gasol. … Philadelphia has surrendered 100 or more points in 12 of its last 13 games.