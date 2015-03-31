Clarkson layup lifts Lakers past 76ers in OT

PHILADELPHIA -- This is getting to be a habit for Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Jordan Clarkson.

Less than a week after he was a hero in a victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves, Clarkson again made the decisive play Monday night, dropping in the game-winning layup with 0.9 of a second left in overtime to lift the Lakers to a 113-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“He’s not scared of the moment,” Los Angeles coach Byron Scott said. “He’s not afraid to fail. He’s not afraid to be the goat or the hero. You’ve got to like that.”

Clarkson, who led all scorers with 26 points, also notched six points in the final 49.9 seconds of regulation, including two free throws with 11.1 seconds left that tied the game at 102-all and forced overtime.

“I‘m just trying to continue to get better, continue to play and compete,” he said. “It’s just happened that the ball has kind of rolled my way.”

Jabari Brown, like Clarkson a rookie guard from Missouri, scored a career-high 22 points for the Lakers, who at 20-53 have the NBA’s fourth-worst record. Guard Wayne Ellington contributed 20.

Center/forward Nerlens Noel had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Sixers, who at 18-57 have the league’s third-worst mark. Guards Isaiah Canaan and Ish Smith added 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Ellington scored seven of his points in the extra period, and his 3-pointer with 1:41 left gave the Lakers a 111-105 lead. The Sixers reeled off the next six points, all by Noel, and it was his hook shot with 12.9 seconds left that knotted the game at 111-111.

On the night’s last possession, Ellington had the ball on the left wing and was looking to shoot. Clarkson cut from the right wing to the basket in anticipation of an offensive rebound.

“He made a heck of a cut, and he was wide open,” Ellington said. “I turned and saw him wide open under the rim.”

Clarkson also made two free throws with 0.3 of a second left in overtime to beat the Timberwolves on March 25.

The Sixers lost for the fifth time in six games, and afterward coach Brett Brown fended off a question about how a defeat to another poor team will actually benefit them in the draft lottery.

“Just look at the effort the guys give defensively,” he said. “I don’t have much more to say. We had that bad second period with 34 points. Short of that, we competed. Give their guards credit. You look at what Ellington, Clarkson and Jabari Brown did, we shake their hand. We give them credit.”

The Sixers burst out to an early 24-11 lead, as guard JaKarr Sampson hit a pair of 3-pointers and forward Robert Covington also connected from the arc. In the early going, Noel dived on the floor for a loose ball and while seated, fed center Furkan Aldemir for a dunk.

After Philadelphia led 32-19 in the second quarter, the Lakers went on a 17-4 run that included a 3-pointer and a three-point play by Brown. That left the game tied at 36-36.

Los Angeles went ahead for the first time all night, 47-46, on a jumper by forward Wesley Johnson. The teams exchanged the lead four more times after that, with Johnson’s dunk with 1:11 remaining in the second quarter giving the Lakers a 51-50 halftime lead.

The Lakers made it 62-55 on Clarkson’s two free throws five minutes into the third quarter, and by the end of the period, held a 76-71 advantage.

The Sixers trailed 81-76 early in the fourth quarter, but reserve forward Thomas Robinson packed seven of his 13 points into a 16-3 flurry that gave Philadelphia 92-84 lead with 5:18 left.

The Lakers clawed back, tying it at 98-all on Clarkson’s drive with 49.9 seconds left. Clarkson also countered a basket by Smith with two free throws, and he answered two foul shots by Noel with the two that came with 11.1 seconds to play.

NOTES: Lakers F Carlos Boozer sat out due to an upper-respiratory infection, while Los Angeles G Jeremy Lin sat out a second consecutive game with that ailment. ... The Sixers were without G Jason Richardson (left knee injury), F Jerami Grant (upper respiratory infection) and F Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder soreness). Coach Brett Brown said Richardson, who missed two years with injuries to his left knee and right foot before returning last month, might miss as many as two more games. ... Monday’s game marked the second straight that Philadelphia F/C Nerlens Noel started at power forward. Brown said he made the move with the idea that Noel will have to play that position next year, when C Joel Embiid returns after missing this season following foot surgery. “Out of 48 minutes, there’s enough minutes where we can see him play (center),” Brown said of Noel, “but I think his blocked shots will take a hit as I move him more toward a perimeter defensive (role).”