Finally! Sixers beat Lakers to end losing skid

PHILADELPHIA -- Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant heard the cheers Tuesday night, but the Philadelphia 76ers gave the home fans a real reason to roar.

Forward Robert Covington scored 23 points as the Sixers beat the Lakers 103-91 to win for the first time in 19 games this season, the first time in 29 games dating back to last season.

The victory came on the same night Bryant, the Lakers retiring guard/forward, began his farewell tour in his hometown. The 37-year-old veteran announced Sunday that this season, his 20th, would be his last.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said it was “a true privilege” to be on hand for such an occasion, but he was focused more on his team and its victory.

Another loss would have meant that the Sixers had the worst start in NBA history. As it is, they share that record with the 2009-10 New Jersey Nets, who also dropped their first 18 games. Philadelphia also ended a 28-game losing streak, the longest in the history of the four major North American team sports.

“I‘m pleased for the city,” Brown said. “We don’t want the streak continuing. .... Obviously, this is a relief on many levels.”

Covington, who made half his 16 shots and went 5-for-11 from 3-point range, echoed Brown in saying it was a relief.

“This feels good,” he said, “to finally put it together -- come out, play a full 48 (minutes).”

Forward Jerami Grant contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots for Philadelphia, which last won on March 25 at Denver. Center/forward Nerlens Noel also scored 14 points, and he added nine rebounds.

The Sixers went on a 20-5 run late in the third quarter to erase a 75-74 deficit and go in front for good, 94-80, with 7:20 left in the game. Noel keyed the run with six points, and Grant had four.

Bryant scored 20 to lead the Lakers, who at 2-15 are the NBA’s second-worst team. They have dropped seven in a row and 11 of 12.

Guard Jordan Clarkson added 19 points for Los Angeles.

Bryant made three of his first four shots -- all of them 3-pointers -- but finished 7-for-26 from the floor.

“God knows I can’t sustain that level of energy for 48 minutes like I used to,” Bryant said.

He was accorded a standing ovation when he took the court for warmups and again when he was introduced. The Sixers also gave him a video tribute, and retired star Julius Erving joined Gregg Downer, Bryant’s coach at Lower Merion High School, in presenting Bryant with a framed jersey from his prep years.

“I‘m not the most emotional person,” Bryant said. “I try not to be. But that got to me.”

He hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the game, another on the Lakers’ second possession and a third their next time down the court. In all, he scored 13 points in the game’s first 7:33, 16 in the first half.

“Initially, I thought our guys were a little bit star-struck,” Brown said.

Forward Julius Randle added 10 first-half points and guard Lou Williams, an ex-Sixer, added nine as Los Angeles took a 58-50 lead.

Covington had 11 to pace the Sixers before the break.

Philadelphia, which trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, opened the third quarter with a 19-7 rush to go in front 69-65.

The Lakers clawed back in front behind Clarkson, who had 12 points in the third period, but the Sixers notched the last six points of the quarter on two free throws by two free throws and a dunk by Noel, as well as a jam by Grant.

NOTES: Lakers C Roy Hibbert, Sixers G JaKarr Sampson and Philadelphia F Jerami Grant were all assessed technical fouls after a shoving match with 6:54 left in the third quarter, which began with Sixers G Isaiah Canaan fouling Hibbert. ... Sixers coach Brett Brown was asked before the game if rookie C Jahlil Okafor, who has been involved in three off-court incidents so far this season, will now have a bodyguard with him, as has been reported. “I believe so,” Brown said. “All of this stuff right now is still fluid.” Brown also said the team has gone to great lengths to educate its young players about the pitfalls that await them outside the arena. ... Philadelphia C/F Nerlens Noel returned after missing the two previous games with a sore right knee. ... Lakers G Lou Williams returned after missing the two previous games following the death of his grandfather. ... The Sixers announced at halftime that they will retire the No. 2 jersey of the late Moses Malone, who led the team to the 1982-83 championship.