Blazers cruise past slumping Lakers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For a half, the Los Angeles Lakers hung around. Then the Portland Trail Blazers kicked into gear, outscoring the visitors 34-19 in the third quarter en route to a 102-86 drubbing Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

“We turned it up in the third quarter, built a lead and imposed our will,” said Trail Blazers guard Wesley Matthews, who scored a game-high 20 points. “That’s what we need going into the (All-Star) break, a momentum game like that.”

The Blazers shot 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) from the field in the third quarter, the Lakers 7-for-23 (30.4 percent).

“They just made shots and we didn‘t,” said Lakers coach Byron Scott, whose team lost its 15th game in 16 outings. “They got a little bit of everything they wanted. They got more aggressive at both ends. That’s what normally happens. Teams turn it up a notch, and we haven’t been able to match that intensity.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge collected 18 points and 12 rebounds, guard Damian Lillard added 15 points and eight assists, and forward Nicolas Batum contributed seven points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Blazers, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Los Angeles guard Jordan Clarkson had 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, and guard Wayne Ellington scored 16 points and finished with a career-high eight boards. The Lakers (13-40) lost their sixth in a row.

Portland (36-17) rolled despite shooting just 40.7 percent from the field, including 10-for-30 from 3-point range. The Lakers shot only 36.6 percent from the field but were 7-for-16 (43.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

“It was a good win to go into the break with,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We did a lot of good things at both ends. Our defense was pretty consistent throughout. We had 27 assists, and I liked our ball movement. We shot 40 percent, but it was still a good offensive night.”

Portland enters the All-Star break with the same record as it did a year ago when it finished 54-28. This season, Portland lost 35 man-games to injury compared to zero a year ago.

“This team is more confident than last year‘s,” said Aldridge, who will play in the fourth All-Star Game of his career Sunday at Madison Square Garden. “We’ve shown good growth. We’ve had more adversity to this point and coped with it well. That can only help us down the stretch. We’re in a good spot.”

Lillard scored 11 first-half points and Matthews 10 to stake the Blazers to a 54-46 lead at the break. Aldridge had eight first-half points despite 2-for-11 shooting. The Lakers shot 37.5 percent from the field in the half.

Portland extended the difference to 77-56 midway through the third quarter behind the play of Matthews, who scored 10 points in a three-minute stretch. During that span, he also dived on the floor for a steal and pitched the ball forward to Lillard for a fastbreak dunk.

“That’s who Wes is,” Aldridge said. “He brings that toughness, that energy, that scrappiness that we need. That set the tone for us.”

Moments later, Portland’s lead was 83-60, and the Lakers were finished.

“The break will be good for all of our guys,” Scott said, “just getting away from basketball for a little while. Hopefully you come back with a different sense of purpose.”

NOTES: Portland is 3-0 against the Lakers this season, the first time the Blazers beat Los Angeles three times in a season since 1996-97. ... F LaMarcus Aldridge has 12,009 points in his nine seasons in Portland, ranking second on the franchise career scoring list behind Clyde Drexler (18,040). ... Lakers G Nick Young sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter. “It should be all right after the break,” Young said. ... Portland was without reserve C Chris Kaman (ankle). Coach Byron Scott said he hadn’t heard the story about Young, who claims a dolphin tried to kill him on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “He’s a black guy,” Scott said, laughing. “He wasn’t even in the water. I don’t believe that story. He’d have gotten me better if he’d have said a shark. But a dolphin? Come on.” ... Scott was asked how many people were named after him. “A few. ... I met a couple of fans who named their dog Byron. I didn’t know how to take that.”