FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Lillard, McCollum lead Blazers past Lakers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 26, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 7 months ago

Lillard, McCollum lead Blazers past Lakers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Lillard, McCollum lead Blazers past Lakers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum each scored 24 points to power the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Moda Center.

Mason Plumlee added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers (20-27), who won their second straight game.

Reserve guards Lou Williams (31 points) and Jordan Clarkson (22) led the Lakers (16-33), who lost for the seventh time in eight outings.

Related Coverage

McCollum had 16 points and Lillard 13 as the Blazers, who shot .533 from the field, held a 59-58 lead at intermission. Williams scored 16 points for the Lakers before the break.

Portland opened the third quarter with a 13-2 surge to jump in front, 72-60. The Blazers led 83-75 going into the final period.

Williams buried three straight 3-pointers, then knocked down a jumper to get the Lakers within 89-88 with 8:30 to play. Nick Young sank back-to-back 3-point shots to push the Lakers in front 94-91 with 5:35 left.

Lillard was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and made three free throws to square the game at 94-94 with 4:41 to go. McCollum's 3-pointer gave Portland a 97-94 lead with 3:14 remaining. McCollum's driving layup made it 99-94 with 2:41 to play.

Larry Nance Jr. converted a dunk to cut it to 99-96, but Plumlee dunked at the other end to extend the Blazers' advantage to 101-96 with 1:55 left.

Lillard scored on a runner for a 103-96 lead with 46 seconds left. Clarkson answered with a bank shot to cut it to 103-98, but Plumlee's dunk wrapped it up seconds later.

With Lillard scoring 11 quick points, Portland jumped to a 26-19 lead. The Lakers scored 10 straight to go ahead 29-26. They took a 31-30 advantage into the second quarter.

The Blazers outscored the Lakers 13-4 to start the quarter to go on top 43-35. The Lakers responded with a 17-9 run to seize a 54-52 lead. Portland carried a one-point edge into the half.

NOTES: The Trail Blazers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the only NBA championship team in their history with a halftime presentation. The leader of that team was C Bill Walton, whose son, Luke, coaches the Lakers. "I'm a Blazer," Bill Walton said, "but I want what's best for my son." Said Luke: "If he's out there in a Blazer jersey, I won't be upset. But I would hope he's rooting for his son to have some success." ... The Lakers were coming off a 122-73 lacing by Dallas on Sunday, the most one-sided defeat in franchise history. "We shouldn't need that to be motivated to play tonight," Walton said before the game. "We're a team near the bottom trying to fight our way up. Portland has beaten us 10 straight times. There are all sorts of different motivations you can find."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.