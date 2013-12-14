Preview: Lakers at Bobcats

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for their first win with Kobe Bryant back in the lineup, and they’ll try to get it on the road against the Charlotte Bobcats on Saturday. The Lakers are 0-3 since Bryant’s return from a torn Achilles - their first three-game losing streak of the season - and were never competitive in Friday’s 122-97 loss at Oklahoma City. The Bobcats have dropped two straight and are looking to avoid their first three-game skid of the season.

Charlotte returns home after pushing Indiana to the brink of its first home loss in a 99-94 defeat Friday, an impressive showing against the team with the NBA’s best record. “We had them where we wanted them,” Bobcats center Al Jefferson told reporters. “We played a heck of a game. We had a chance there at the end to be exactly where we wanted to against a good team.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (10-12): Bryant’s return couldn’t come soon enough for the Lakers, and he’s had to take over at the point out of necessity with Steve Nash, Jordan Farmar and Steve Blake all sidelined. He played the part against the Thunder with 13 assists but scored only four points and committed seven turnovers. “There’s no secret formula you can sprinkle out there,” Lakers coach Mike D‘Antoni told reporters. “(Bryant) will get more comfortable, then the guys will get more comfortable around him and then he’ll do a better job.”

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (10-13): Charlotte has been shorthanded in the post with forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist out with a broken hand but it got reserve center Bismack Biyombo (ankle) back against the Pacers. The Bobcats have struggled to defend the post but they’re getting great offensive production in the paint from Jefferson (15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds). Point guard Kemba Walker leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points but managed only four points in the second half against Indiana.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles C Chris Kaman scored nine points against the Thunder in his first action since Nov. 17 because of back spasms.

2. The Bobcats have held 19 of their 23 opponents under 100 points.

3. The Lakers have allowed an average of 111.2 points over their past five games.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 101, Lakers 97