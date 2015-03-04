Williams comes up big again to lead Hornets past Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mo Williams has been a life saver since coming to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade with Minnesota on Feb. 10.

The 12-year veteran guard rose to the occasion again Tuesday night as the Hornets pulled out a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams finished with 20 points and 13 assists, and saved his best for last -- scoring eight points in the final minute, including five free throws in the final 18.7 seconds that put the game out of reach.

It was the kind of performance that the Hornets have sorely needed with guard Kemba Walker sidelined the last 16 games following knee surgery, and it drew raves from Hornets coach Steve Clifford.

“He’s a pro player,” Clifford said. “He’s been around and he likes to play. You can tell. He picks things up, he’s very smart, and he was one of the guys who really picked up the intensity when we needed it the most.”

Williams has averaged 22.8 points and eight assists in his six games with the Hornets.

His biggest shot came with exactly one minute remaining, a 3-pointer that put the Hornets up 98-92. He was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line the rest of the way, and his free throw with 3.5 seconds left put the Hornets up 104-100 and made Lakers guard Jeremy Lin’s 3-pointer at the final buzzer meaningless.

Williams said he wanted the ball in his hands down the stretch.

“When you put yourself in those opportunities, you’ve got to shoot with confidence or make a play with confidence,” he said. “Step up to the free-throw line and shoot free throws with confidence. You can’t be afraid to fail. I’ve never been a guy who was afraid to fail. I’ve missed those shots, too, but if I‘m in that position again I‘m going to shoot it with confidence. That’s the key to it.”

The Hornets, who led by as many as 11 in the second half, also got big nights from several others.

Center Al Jefferson finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Guard Gerald Henderson also scored 21, including a 3-pointer that gave the Hornets the lead for good at 89-86 with 4:45 remaining. Forward Cody Zeller also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 12.

The Hornets (25-33) have now won three of four and are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race with Brooklyn. They’ll face the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

“This win was huge,” Williams said. “It was a must-win for us going to Brooklyn. It’s kind of a playoff game for us. It’s a must-win. We must approach it as such, and we will. The most important thing is that we had a lot of guys step up tonight and make plays, and we need that. Especially with this run where we need to win every game.”

The Lakers (16-43) had won three of their previous four.

Lin finished with 23 points to lead the way, and guard Jordan Clarkson scored 19. The Lakers also got 15 points and 11 rebounds from forward Carlos Boozer, and 10 points each from forward Jordan Hill and guard Wesley Johnson.

Lakers coach Byron Scott said he felt the key stretch was the start of the second half. After the teams were tied 50-50 at halftime, the Hornets opened the third quarter with a 14-3 run, and they never trailed again even though the Lakers tied it in the fourth.

“I thought in the third quarter that we didn’t get off to a good start,” Scott said. “In the first five to six minutes, our lack of energy killed us and we let ourselves get down double digits, and then it was an uphill battle the rest of the game.”

Lin scored seven points in the final minute, but it still wasn’t enough.

“I thought at the end they executed to get the shots they wanted,” Lin said. “Some of them hit tough shots. Mo Williams hit a tough three. Gerald Henderson hit a tough pull-up. When it’s that close of a game, it’s just one mistake there and one good play on their part. That might be the gap they needed.”

NOTES: The Lakers won the only previous game between the teams this season, 107-92 in Los Angeles on Nov. 9. ... Hornets G Lance Stephenson didn’t play in the second half, and coach Steve Clifford defended the move by saying that nobody off the bench will be guaranteed minutes the rest of the season. ... Hornets G Kemba Walker will be examined by doctors in New York on Wednesday. ... The Lakers were without G Nick Young (sore left knee) in addition to the four players who are out for the rest of the season, F Kobe Bryant, G Steve Nash, G Ronnie Price and F Julius Randle. ... The Hornets were playing their first home game since Feb. 21. They went 2-2 on a recent four-game road trip that ended with a 98-83 win at Orlando on Sunday. ... Hornets G Gerald Henderson and Lakers G Wayne Ellington were teammates and best friends in high school at Episcopal Academy outside Philadelphia. ... The Lakers were opening a brief three-game Southern trip. They’ll play at Miami on Wednesday and at Memphis on Friday. ... Hornets G P.J. Hairston was inactive again and Clifford admitted before the game that he’s been frustrated with Hairston’s lack of progress lately.