Preview: Lakers at Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers may be well on the outside of the Western Conference playoff race, but they showed the New York Knicks they can still lay a beatdown. The Lakers look to build on an impressive victory over New York as they visit the woeful Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The Lakers reeled off an astounding 51 third-quarter points en route to a 127-96 thumping of the Knicks, and will now face a Bucks team that sits at the bottom of the NBA standings.

Injuries to Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash have rendered the Lakers a shell of the team they thought they would be, which makes the franchise-record 51-point third quarter even more shocking. Head coach Mike D‘Antoni - no stranger to high-scoring teams - had this to say afterward: “We hit shots all over the place. It (was) infectious.” The only thing catching hold in Milwaukee is losing, as the Bucks come in having lost eight straight with an eye toward the draft lottery.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (24-46): Nash and Bryant aren’t the only Los Angeles superstars out of the lineup. Big man Pau Gasol is dealing with symptoms related to a bout of vertigo he had over the weekend and didn’t make the trip for games against Milwaukee and Minnesota. Gasol has been the team’s most reliable scorer in Bryant’s absence - averaging 17.5 points to go along with 9.8 rebounds - but he wasn’t missed Tuesday as Los Angeles shot a blistering 57.8 percent from the field and had seven different players score nine or more points.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (13-58): One of the biggest talking points among Milwaukee basketball fans this season is the development of electrifying rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo. Among the challenges the 19-year-old faces is adjusting to the speed and flow of the NBA - and doing so while learning to speak and understand English better. “We have to keep reminding ourselves that we’ve got a guy that doesn’t speak fluid English and doesn’t understand fluid English,” head coach Larry Drew told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “I just keep reminding myself, ‘He’s 19 years old.'”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee has won four of the last five meetings, including a 94-79 decision Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

2. Antetokounmpo is averaging 6.3 points on just 36 percent shooting in 14 games this month.

3. The Bucks are 2-27 against the Western Conference this season.

PREDICTION: Lakers 109, Bucks 104