Preview: Lakers at Bucks

Milwaukee forward Jabari Parker is coming off the top game of his NBA career and seeks his third straight 20-point outing when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Parker posted career highs of 28 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s double-overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks, and the 20-year old appears to be on the verge of blossoming.

Parker was enjoying a solid rookie campaign last season before it ended after 25 games because of a torn ACL in his left knee, and he’s starting to find a comfort level. “I think he’s really finding his rhythm,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “He’s getting on the glass, he’s getting to the rim and he’s knocking down some shots.” The Lakers have lost five straight games after suffering a 126-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Kobe Bryant is averaging 23.5 points in two games since the All-Star break but is just 2-of-15 from 3-point range.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (11-46): Rookie point guard D‘Angelo Russell will be a starter for the rest of the season, coach Byron Scott said after the loss to the Bulls. Scott took Russell out of the lineup more than two months ago but he’s ready to commit to Russell for the remainder of a season in which Los Angeles has nothing to play for in terms of a playoff spot. “I feel like I’ve still got something to prove, and I don’t want anybody to take it the wrong way, but you feel like your best players are your starters,” Russell told reporters. “And I feel like I‘m going to keep the confidence and say that I‘m one of the best players, so I feel like I just want to keep proving that I deserve to start, deserve to be out there and play crunch-time minutes.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (23-33): Milwaukee has won three of its last four games and is beginning a stretch in which 11 of its next 14 games are at home. Parker helped fuel the double-overtime victory over the Hawks by playing 51 minutes as the Bucks used only eight players. Center Greg Monroe contributed 24 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the month, one night after having just four points in 30 minutes in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

1. The Lakers have won the past two meetings after the Bucks won six of the previous seven.

2. Los Angeles SG Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points against Chicago for his fourth 20-point outing in five games.

3. Milwaukee SF Giannis Antetokounmpo has strung together three consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Bucks 96, Lakers 87