Milwaukee Bucks power forward Jabari Parker went down with a left knee injury and is hoping it won't be as crippling as the one that ended his rookie campaign in 2014-15. Parker is slated to undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity and will be on the sidelines when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Parker tore the ACL in the same knee 25 games into his rookie season and he was driving toward the hoop during the third quarter of Wednesday's 106-88 loss to the Miami Heat when the knee buckled. Parker fell to the ground in obvious pain and was helped off the floor in a sequence that left all his teammates concerned. "It's disappointing," center Greg Monroe told reporters. "At first, when he asked for a second, that's when I realized it was kind of serious. I just know, for him, coming back from his previous injury and how hard he worked. I know he doesn't want to be in that situation." The Bucks dropped 11 of their past 13 games and the Lakers are also struggling with 11 defeats in the past 14 contests after Wednesday's 121-102 setback against the Detroit Pistons.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Milwaukee

ABOUT THE LAKERS (18-37): Los Angeles allowed 70 points in the paint and committed 21 turnovers in the loss against Detroit while sabotaging its chances of success. "It's been something that we've struggled with all year long," Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters of the turnovers. "A big part of the scouting report was protecting the paint, making them shoot 3s, knowing they're not a big 3-point shooting team. They scored 70 points in the paint -- we didn't set out to do what we wanted." Point guard D'Angelo Russell tallied just six points in the past two games, including two against the Pistons.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (22-29): Milwaukee is two games behind the eighth-place Pistons in the Eastern Conference despite its prolonged slump, and a lengthy amount of time without Parker would rate as a major blow. Parker displayed this season that he was fully back from the devastating injury of 25-plus months ago. All-Star small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Parker have taken turns carrying the squad and more pressure will be placed on Antetokounmpo if Parker's injury should be season-ending.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Antetokounmpo averaged 21 points, nine rebounds and 7.5 assists as the Bucks split two games with the Lakers last season.

2. Los Angeles rookie F Brandon Ingram is averaging 14.3 points over the past three games.

3. Milwaukee SG Khris Middleton (hamstring) made his season debut on Wednesday and scored five points in 15 minutes.

PREDICTION: Bucks 118, Lakers 111