Preview: Lakers at Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to find some energy after back-to-back comeback wins when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The Lakers finished off the Celtics with a late charge Friday before erasing a 19-point deficit in a 112-106 victory at Toronto on Sunday. The consecutive dramatic wins came on the heels of a six-game losing streak and gave Los Angeles a 7-7 record against Eastern Conference opponents.

The Bulls did not need any late-game rallies to upend Philadelphia by a 103-78 margin on Saturday, getting 21 points and 16 rebounds from Joakim Noah in their most lopsided victory of the season. Chicago is 10-4 since a 9-16 start and 5-2 since trading away All-Star swingman Luol Deng. The Bulls are 3-7 in their last 10 meetings overall against the Lakers and the teams have split the last 10 games in Chicago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TWC (Los Angeles), WGN-TV (Chicago)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-25): With injury comes opportunity, and several young Lakers are stepping up in recent days to fill in for banged-up veterans like Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash. Kendall Marshall has recorded five straight double-doubles - including 10 points and 11 assists against Toronto - while swingman Nick Young returned from a one-game suspension to pour in a season-high 29 points on Sunday. Rookie Ryan Kelly followed up a season-high 20 points at Boston with 17 versus the Raptors in his first career start.

ABOUT THE BULLS (19-20): Noah has been carrying much of the load during Chicago’s 14-game surge and has even picked things up on the offensive end since Deng was dealt to Cleveland. Noah, who has recorded double digits in rebounds in a career-high 12 straight games, is averaging 15 points in the seven games following the trade, shooting 50 percent from the field along the way. The veteran big man shot just 41.6 percent in the 11 games prior to deal.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls F Mike Dunleavy is 16-for-32 from 3-point range in his last 11 games.

2. Lakers G Jodie Meeks, who had a streak of at least one steal in an NBA-high 15 straight games come to an end earlier this month, had four steals vs. Toronto.

3. Los Angeles is averaging 112.8 points over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 93, Lakers 90