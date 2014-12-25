Preview: Lakers at Bulls

(Updated: UPDATING)

Kobe Bryant took a night off to rest his weary body and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates responded. If Derrick Rose’s last two games are any indication, the Chicago Bulls star is finally returning to MVP form after taking several periods of extended time off this season himself. The superstars will lead their respective teams on the court Christmas Day when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the surging Chicago Bulls. With Bryant not even at Staples Center on Tuesday against Golden State, the Lakers had seven double-figure scorers, built their largest lead of the season (24 points) and made nine consecutive shots during two separate stretches in the 115-105 win that snapped a three-game win streak. “It takes a lot more pressure off of him, and it takes a lot more wear and tear off him, as well,” Lakers coach Byron Scott told reporters about Bryant. “It gives our guys confidence. We’ll try to play the same way. Hopefully, we can.” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau has been saying for weeks that Rose needs to just play through his assortment of ailments, and the 26-year-old has done just that, scoring 15 fourth-quarter points in a win against Toronto on Monday and scoring six of his 25 on Tuesday during a critical rally in a 99-91 win over Washington, another Eastern Conference heavyweight.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE LAKERS (9-19): Bryant, who is set to play in his NBA-record 16th Christmas Day game, is averaging 24.6 points on 37.7 shooting (third lowest in the league) in 35.2 minutes per game. Perhaps the five-time champion should take heed with Tuesday’s outcome, because the club is scoring four points less and surrendering 17 points more when the star is on the court this season. “Some guys just played like ‘Django Unchained’ -- they were free tonight,” Lakers swingman Nick Young told reporters before telling what he would say to Bryant. “Tell him to take the backseat for a little bit. He can be ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ and I can be Miss Daisy and drive.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (19-9): Chicago has won four straight and seven of eight and beginning a stretch in which seven of the next eight games are at home. Rose, who has missed 10 games this season over four different stretches, is averaging 22.7 points on 50.9 percent shooting in his last six games compared to 13.2 points on 36.4 percent shooting in his previous six contests. “He has his swag back,” Bulls swingman Mike Dunleavy said. “He’s doing it in the fourth quarter against really good teams. It’s good to see that look on his face and the look in his eyes.” This will also be the first game for Pau Gasol against his former Lakers team in which he played for six-plus seasons and won two NBA championships.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lakers F Carlos Boozer will be returning for the first time since playing four years in the Windy City. “We won’t know if it’s boos or if it’s ‘Booz.’ It’s ‘Booz’ to me,” Bulls C Joakim Noah told reporters.

2. Bryant is on pace to join Joe Fulks (1948-49), as the only players in NBA history to average more than 24 points per game and shoot less than 38 percent.

3. The Lakers are 21-18 all-time on Christmas Day, are playing for the 16th consecutive season on Christmas, and Bryant is the all-time leading scorer on Christmas with 383 points - six more than Oscar Robertson.

PREDICTION: Bulls 103, Lakers 90