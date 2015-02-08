Cavaliers 120, Lakers 105: Kevin Love went 7-of-8 from 3-point range en route to a season-high 32 points and added 10 rebounds as Cleveland crushed visiting Los Angeles.

Kyrie Irving collected 28 points and 10 assists as the Cavaliers picked up their 13th win in the last 14 games. LeBron James battled through wrist and ankle ailments to record 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Cleveland shot 54.9 percent from the field.

Rookie Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Lakers, who dropped their fourth straight game. Ed Davis added 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench while Wesley Johnson chipped in 15 points for Los Angeles.

The Lakers were within 44-41 midway through the second quarter before Love buried 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions to highlight a 20-2 burst. The Cavaliers settled for a 64-49 lead at the break and pushed it out to 73-51 when Love and James combined on a 7-0 run.

Irving’s 3-pointer spread the lead to 84-58 with 7:05 left in the third before Los Angeles put together a run and cut it to 86-70 on Clarkson’s three-point play. Love buried two more 3-pointers in the final 46 seconds of the third to help make it a 17-point gap heading to the fourth, and Irving scored six in an 8-0 surge to begin the final period as Cleveland put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Love matched a season low with five points in a loss at Indiana on Friday but went 11-of-18 from the field against the Lakers – his most field-goal attempts since a 10-of-21 performance at Sacramento on Jan. 11. … Clarkson has scored at least 18 points in four of the last six games after topping out at 14 in his first 23 career games. … Cleveland went 18-of-33 from 3-point range while Los Angeles was 7-of-23 from beyond the arc.