Preview: Lakers at Celtics

Rajon Rondo returns to the court for the first time in nearly a year when the Boston Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Rondo tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last January and is slated to play about 18 to 20 minutes in his return engagement as Boston seeks its second consecutive win following a nine-game losing streak. The Lakers have lost six straight games and 12 of their last 13.

Rondo was pronounced ready to go after a workout with the D-League’s Maine Red Claws on Wednesday and participated in practice with the Celtics on Thursday. “I don’t think we can expect him to be Game 7 Rajon Rondo,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “This is part of this process of getting back to full-go, and now the next step is to play a maximum number of minutes in a game.” Los Angeles will be without forward Nick Young, who was suspended for one game after throwing a punch at Phoenix guard Goran Dragic in Wednesday’s loss, which was the opener of a seven-game road trip.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (14-25): Tensions within the team have surfaced a couple times during the losing stretch and were apparent again in the loss to the Suns when Young was fouled hard and none of his teammates came to his defense. “What I’m mad about is it was 1-on-5,” Young said. “I felt like if someone would have gotten in the middle of everything, it wouldn’t have escalated as much.” Coach Mike D’Antoni didn’t agree with Young’s sentiment. “You don’t fight in this league,” D’Antoni said. “It wouldn’t help us to lose two or three more guys.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (14-26): Rondo’s return at the midway point of the season provides hope Boston can go on a sustained run and get back into the Eastern Conference playoff mix. The Celtics have badly missed the star point guard and his presence prompts a renewed level of enthusiasm for Friday’s game. “I think, obviously, the community is going to be really excited, as they should be, and our players will be really excited,” Stevens said. “And I think it’s appropriate for everyone to temper their expectations of him, especially early on in this comeback.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles has won seven of the last 10 regular-season meetings.

2. Boston F Jared Sullinger had 25 points and 20 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over Toronto to post the franchise’s first 20-20 outing since Kevin Garnett accomplished it on Nov. 2, 2007.

3. The Lakers have allowed an average of 120.7 points during their six-game skid.

PREDICTION: Celtics 109, Lakers 102