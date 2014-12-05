Preview: Lakers at Celtics

Two storied franchises that have seen better days square off Friday when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have won an NBA league-high 17 championships, the Lakers have captured 16 and the teams have met in the finals 11 times over the years. There certainly won’t be a playoff atmosphere in the building for this one, however, as both teams appear well on their way to a second consecutive losing season.Boston, which is 1-3 in its own building during a stretch of six-of-seven games at home, snapped a five-game losing streak and six-game home slide Wednesday in overtime against lowly Detroit. Los Angeles is coming off a 111-95 loss at Washington on Wednesday and is completing a three-game road trip. The Celtics lead the all-time series 154-126, but Lakers have won three straight and six of seven.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (5-14): Kobe Bryant scored 15 of his 29 points in the first quarter and was held without a field goal in the second half at Washington. The 36-year-old needs 99 more points to pass Michael Jordan (32,292) for third on the all-time scoring list. Thanks in large part to power forward Jordan Hill’s four offensive rebounds per game, the Lakers rank second in the league (12.5) in that category, but it can’t compensate for the worst defensive team in the league (115.9 points per 100 possessions).

ABOUT THE CELTICS (5-11): After squandering a 23-point lead to Atlanta on Monday, Boston couldn’t hold an 11-point, fourth-quarter edge Wednesday but survived 109-102 behind 32 points and six 3-pointers from enigmatic Jeff Green. “I‘m excited for the guys that they gutted one out when it kind of teeter-tottered toward not going their way,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. Marcus Smart (ankle) returned after missing 10 games, and now Boston must decide what to do with Rajon Rondo, who is averaging 10.9 assists but 8.3 points and shooting a dismal 30 percent from the line. Rondo has 37 assists and 21 rebounds in his last three games but just six points on 3-of-19 shooting.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Since Nov. 9, the only wins Boston has secured have been against Philadelphia (1-17) and Detroit (3-16).

2. In the fourth quarter this season, Rondo is shooting 8-of-33 (team-worst 24.2 percent) with 34 assists and 14 turnovers in 118 minutes with a plus-minus rating of minus-50.

3. Smart was 0-of-3 shooting in five minutes against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Lakers 112, Celtics 108