Bryant helps Lakers win in goodbye to Boston

BOSTON -- Kobe Bryant experienced a marvelous sendoff from the TD Garden crowd on Wednesday night.

And despite a poor shooting night, the retiring 37-year-old star showed he has a bit left in the tank.

“It was great. It was great. Not the start I wanted, but the finish was fine,” Bryant said after his long 3-pointer helped his Los Angeles Lakers end a four-game losing streak with a 112-104 victory over the Boston Celtics. “Being able to say thank you to the fans was a beautiful moment.”

Bryant’s long shot helped stem a Boston comeback and he then pulled down his 11th rebound on the next play as Los Angeles ended Boston’s four-game winning streak.

Bryant, on his farewell tour through the NBA and playing on a team that won just its sixth game, was just 5 of 18 and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, after the Celtics gave him a piece of their famed parquet prior to the game.

When the game ended, the crowd roared as Bryant exchanged hugs with several Celtics and then acknowledged the crowd as he walked toward the exit. He stopped and exchanged hugs with Boston owner Wyc Grousbeck and his family and then did a television interview in the corner before making his way to the locker room amid more roars.

“I remember my daughter was having a hard time with softball in a semifinal game, striking out,” Bryant said. “She was crying, she was mad. I showed her the video of us losing to the Celtics (in the 2008 finals) and me walking off the court crying. I said ‘listen, it’s fine, it’s fine. You’ve just got to bounce back. That’s the kind of profound impact this building has had.”

The Lakers (6-27) led by 11 midway through the fourth quarter when guards Isaiah Thomas and Evan Turner brought the Celtics (18-14) back within two with a 9-0 run. But Los Angeles second-year guard Jordan Clarkson hit two straight baskets and Bryant all but iced it with his second trey in five tries on the night with 1:40 remaining to make it 107-102. He then had a big rebound and finally added a free throw with 25.8 seconds left.

The reaction of the crowd to Bryant was bizarre. They treated him to the big ovation when he was introduced but then booed every time he touched the ball. There was also plenty of cheering when the Lakers scored.

Then, in the final minute, chants of “Ko-be” and “Ko-be Bryant” roared through the crowd.

“It was unbelievable,” Bryant said. “It felt great to get booed. The recognition and the top of the game and then as soon as I touched the ball and they booed I was like, ‘Oh, I‘m home.’ It felt great.”

Bryant, who came in averaging 25.1 points per game in his career against Boston, was averaging 21.3 points over the previous eight games.

Clarkson, 10 of 15 from the floor with 24 points, scored eight straight points during a 21-5 third-quarter run that gave the Lakers a 14-point lead.

Guard Lou Williams scored 19 points and second-year forward Julius Randle came off the bench to contribute 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Lakers won for third time in December.

Thomas led the Celtics with 22 points and seven assists. Turner had 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds off the bench and forward Jae Crowder scored 17 points and guard Avery Bradley added 13.

”The atmosphere in TD Garden is always great,“ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. ”I love our fans. Spectacular atmosphere.

“He’s a great player. We have to play better.”

Bryant made a flashback spin move on Bradley, a quality defender, as part of the big run in the third.

“He made some big shots at the end of the game,” Bradley said, adding there was an amazing atmosphere in the building.

NOTES: Lakers G Kobe Bryant, asked pre-game how big a role Boston has played in his story, said, “For the second half of my career here, it’s the most important piece. Because when we lost (to the Celtics) in 2008, that was the turn for me. That was when it was like, ‘Listen, I have to figure this leadership thing out by any means necessary. I can’t go through this,’ and that was the turning point for me.” ... Celtics G Marcus Smart, in his second game back after missing 18 with a leg injury, missed the team’s shoot-around because of a flat tire and was kept on the bench until late in the first half. ... Wednesday marked the return of former Celtics F Brandon Bass to Boston and he had nine points and six rebounds off the bench. ... Trivia: The Celtics selected Antoine Walker in the 1996 draft instead of a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant.