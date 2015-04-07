Preview: Lakers at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers put a beat down on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and receive another opportunity on Tuesday when they are the designated home team in the one-sided series. The Clippers led by as many as 43 points while posting a 106-78 victory, and another win will give them a season sweep of the four-game series.

The Lakers set a dubious franchise record with their 56th loss in Sunday’s game and have lost five of their last six contests. The Clippers have won 10 of their past 11 games and sit a half-game behind the third-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference race. The Clippers have a pivotal clash with the Grizzlies on Saturday, a home contest in which Los Angeles will have three full days to prepare. The Clippers close with a home game against Denver and a road game against Phoenix next week, while the Lakers need to go 3-3 to avoid the first 60-loss season in franchise history.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (20-56): Coach Byron Scott is less than thrilled to be saddled with the worst mark in franchise history. “Obviously, losing doesn’t sit well with me, period,” Scott told reporters. “So I’m not thinking about the record and all that stuff, it’s just the fact the losing part doesn’t sit well with me.” Los Angeles has been sitting or limiting the minutes of frontcourt players like Carlos Boozer and Jordan Hill to get a look at players like Tarik Black, Ryan Kelly and Robert Sacre.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (52-26): Point guard Chris Paul had 15 assists in Sunday’s win as he seldom looked to score just four nights after putting up 41 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. “As much as I have the ball, I can shoot anytime I want to,” Paul told reporters. “When you have big fellas that are always there for you defensively and always helping you on the pick-and-rolls, that’s how you reward them.” Paul has taken good care of the basketball over the past five games by averaging 12 assists against just 1.8 turnovers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won the last six meetings.

2. Lakers G Jordan Clarkson had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting after averaging 23.7 points over the previous three games.

3. Clippers SG Jamal Crawford (calf) is expected to be available after a 17-game absence.

PREDICTION: Clippers 127, Lakers 101