Preview: Lakers at Grizzlies

The Kobe Bryant return has included more lows than highs for the Los Angeles Lakers, though Bryant is only part of the problem. Injuries will likely push Bryant to the point guard spot once again when the Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The perennial All-Star is 1-4 since returning from an Achilles injury and is averaging six turnovers while trying to make up for the Lakers’ lack of experienced options at the point.

Injuries will also rob Los Angeles center Pau Gasol of the opportunity to go up against his brother Marc, who has been out since Nov. 22 with a sprained MCL and is weeks away from returning. The Grizzlies are having a hard time making up for that loss and are losers of three straight and five of their last six while slacking at the defensive end. Memphis led the league in scoring defense last season (89.3) but is surrendering over eight points more (97.4) in 2013-14, including over 100 in each of the last five losses.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (11-13): Bryant went 4-for-14 and only got to the foul line once (missing the lone opportunity) in Monday’s 114-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The star guard is averaging nine assists in the last three games as Los Angeles is without point guards Steve Nash (back), Jordan Farmar (hamstring) and Steve Blake (elbow) but missed two shots and turned the ball over in the final two minutes on Monday as the Lakers missed a chance to get back into the game. Bryant is playing his second back-to-back set since returning and posted his best game on the back end of the first at Charlotte on Saturday with 21 points.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (10-13): Memphis has lost eight of its last 10 home games and could be without point guard Mike Conley, who left Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with a thigh contusion and is day-to-day. Conley’s absence would not be much help to a perimeter defense that is allowing an average of 10 made 3-pointers in the last three games. “Obviously, we want to hang our hat on the defensive end,” guard Tony Allen said. “These last couple of games we haven’t been doing that.”

1. Zach Randolph collected 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Memphis to an 89-86 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 15 - the Grizzlies’ fourth win in the last five meetings.

2. Randolph has recorded a double-double in three of the last four games.

3. Pau Gasol is averaging 16 points on 52.1 percent shooting in the last four contests.

PREDICTION: Lakers 95, Grizzlies 90