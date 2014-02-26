Preview: Lakers at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the league since Marc Gasol returned to the lineup, and they hope to notch another victory when his brother, former Grizzlies star Pau Gasol, returns to Memphis with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Grizzlies have won 16 of their last 21 to climb within 1 1/2 games of eighth-place Phoenix in the Western Conference. The teams have split two meetings this season with the visitors winning each. While the Grizzlies have climbed into playoff contention, the injury-riddled Lakers have fallen into the cellar in the West by losing six of their last seven. “There’s just too many individual actions right now. It’s really not a good flow and rhythm out there,” Pau Gasol told reporters. “We’ve got to be unselfish. If we see a teammate open, we have to make sure that guy gets the ball.” Memphis is coming off a tough 92-89 loss at Charlotte on Saturday and is looking to avoid losing consecutive games for only the second time since mid-December.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (19-38): Los Angeles might have unearthed a gem in second-year forward Kent Bazemore, who has hit career highs for points in all three games since the Lakers acquired him from Golden State. Bazemore put up 23 points in Tuesday’s 118-98 loss at Indiana, but the Lakers’ defensive woes continued — they have allowed 100 or more points in five straight games and 16 of their last 20. The injuries also continue to mount, with guard Nick Young expected to sit out for the eighth time in nine games with a knee injury.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (31-24): Memphis regained its identity when the younger Gasol returned from a knee injury, as the Grizzlies have gone 14-5 and allowed an NBA-best 88.5 points per game since his return. Gasol (13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds) and Zach Randolph (17.3 points, 10.3 rebounds) give the Grizzlies a formidable post duo at both ends of the floor. The backcourt has been incredibly productive, too, as point guard Mike Conley is averaging a career-high 17.9 points along with 6.2 assists and Courtney Lee has put up 13.2 points per game in 22 games since coming over from Boston.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pau Gasol is the Grizzlies’ franchise leader in 12 statistical categories, including points (8,966), rebounds (4,096) and blocks (877).

2. The Lakers have failed to outrebound their opponent in a franchise-record 17 consecutive games.

3. Memphis is 28-5 when shooting for a higher percentage than its opponent and 3-19 when it is outshot from the field.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 99, Lakers 90