Preview: Lakers at Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have ended their worst start since moving to Los Angeles in 1960 and look for their second straight victory when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Lakers lost their first five contests before recording a 107-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Memphis won its first six games and had the best start in franchise history halted with a 93-92 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The Grizzlies are tied with the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors for the best record in the NBA as they open a four-game homestand. Memphis has won a franchise-record 16 consecutive home games dating back to a loss to the Washington Wizards last February. Los Angeles is tied with Denver for worst record in the Western Conference but gave up a season low for points and allowed just 41 second-half points in the victory over the Hornets.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (1-5): Point guard Jeremy Lin has strung together back-to-back solid games, scoring 18 against the Phoenix Suns and following up with a season-high 21 against Charlotte. He is averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 assists in six games as he concentrates on his playmaking while getting acclimated with his new club. “You have to run a team and make sure everyone’s happy,” Lin told reporters. “That’s your job to try and figure out the puzzle.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (6-1): Memphis took its first loss hard, which occurred when Milwaukee guard Brandon Knight converted a three-point play with 1.1 seconds left. “No positives, not with this game,” power forward Zach Randolph told reporters. “Giving up a three-point play when they’re down two; a lot of mental mistakes. We can get better. We just have to keep pushing, stick together and get ready for the next one.” Randolph had 22 points and 14 rebounds but the Grizzlies shot just 35.4 percent against the Bucks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have won six of the past eight meetings.

2. Los Angeles G Kobe Bryant has topped 20 points in five straight games but shot a season-worst 7-for-20 from the field against the Hornets.

3. The Memphis bench was outscored 46-27 by Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 96, Lakers 88