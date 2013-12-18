Lakers 96, Grizzlies 92: Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol scored 21 points apiece as visiting Los Angeles held off Memphis.

Gasol added nine rebounds and Bryant went 9-for-18 from the field in matching his season high as the Lakers salvaged a 2-2 road trip. Nick Young added 18 points off the bench and Jodie Meeks scored 13 as Los Angeles improved to 2-4 since Bryant’s return from Achilles surgery.

Zach Randolph recorded 18 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies, who were missing starting point guard Mike Conley (thigh contusion). Tony Allen added 16 points and Jerryd Bayless had 13 while starting in place of Conley for Memphis, which has dropped nine of its last 11 home games.

The Lakers used a 12-2 burst early in the fourth quarter to grab a 79-71 edge and stretched it out to as much as 11 points before the Grizzlies began to claw their way back in. Bayless scored six points during an 8-0 run that made it a three-point game with five minutes left.

Bryant’s 3-pointer with 2:39 to play brought the Los Angeles lead up to 91-85 and Memphis could not close the gap. Young’s free throws with 13 seconds left put the game away and ensured the Grizzlies a fourth straight loss.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Lakers took a 52-47 lead into the half but slumped to 15 points on 36.8 percent shooting in the third quarter to leave it knotted at 67 heading into the fourth. … Bryant’s two 21-point outings have both come on the second night of back-to-back games. … Jon Leuer added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies - his sixth straight game scoring in double figures.