Preview: Lakers at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks enjoyed one day as a team with a winning record before crashing back down to .500. The Los Angeles Lakers, who visit the Hawks on Monday, have fallen below .500 since Kobe Bryant returned to the lineup but managed to snap a three-game slide at Charlotte on Saturday. Bryant had his most productive game since returning from Achilles surgery in the win over the Bobcats but is still having some trouble taking care of the basketball.

Bryant is averaging 6.3 turnovers in four games since returning to the lineup - a stat that would make him right at home in Atlanta. The Hawks shot 60.6 percent from the field on Saturday in New York but still suffered a 111-106 setback thanks to 27 turnovers. Paul Millsap was the worst of the bunch with nine miscues - matching his total from the previous six games - and fouled out as his streak of three straight double-doubles came to an end.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TWC Sports Net (Los Angeles), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (11-12): Los Angeles lost the first three games in which Bryant appeared - it’s first three-game slide of the season - but came through down the stretch at Charlotte on Saturday as Bryant reached season highs in minutes (32) and points (21). Bryant hit the go-ahead free throws with 37 seconds left in the 88-85 triumph and seemed pleased by his progress after the game. “You always miss those moments, particularly on the road,” Bryant said. “It’s always fun to close a team out down the stretch.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (12-12): Atlanta is struggling to find any positive consistency, putting up its 27-turnover stinker one night after a buzzer-beating overtime victory at home. The Hawks are hoping a three-game homestand against three sub-.500 Western Conference teams can get a winning streak going after a string of seven losses in 11 games. The highlight of Saturday’s loss came from Louis Williams, who stepped up in the fourth quarter and nearly dragged Atlanta back into the game with 12 of his 27 points in the final 2:09.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Disgruntled Lakers C Pau Gasol is averaging 16 points over the last three games.

2. Hawks F Gustavo Ayon (ankle) has missed six of the last seven games and is day-to-day.

3. Bryant has averaged 22.9 points in 26 career games against Atlanta - his second-lowest total against any team.

PREDICTION: Hawks 106, Lakers 102