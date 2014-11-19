(Updated: ADDING Bryant over 32,000 career points in second para)

Lakers 114, Hawks 109: Kobe Bryant scored 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting as visiting Los Angeles snapped a four-game slide by holding off Atlanta.

Bryant, who hoisted up 34 shots in just 31 minutes on Sunday, shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the first time this season and became the fourth player in history to reach 32,000 career points as the Lakers picked up their first road win. Carlos Boozer added 20 points and 10 rebounds while Jordan Hill collected 18 points and 10 boards and Jeremy Lin had 15 points and 10 assists for Los Angeles.

Paul Millsap scored 29 points and Jeff Teague had 23 as the Hawks suffered their first home loss. Al Horford scored 15 points and Thabo Sefolosha added 10 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta.

Shelvin Mack’s steal and finish cut the deficit to 95-92 with 6:56 to play but Bryant scored on back-to-back possessions just over two minutes later and Hill added a layup to stretch it back to an eight-point gap. Millsap’s 3-pointer with 2:34 left drew Atlanta within 103-100, and Kyle Korver buried a 3-pointer to cut it to two in the final seconds but Pero Antic missed a tying 3-point attempt and Hill closed it at the line.

Los Angeles shot 61.4 percent in the first half and led by as much as 17 points before settling for a 67-52 lead at the break. Teague nailed a 3-pointer to cap a 13-0 run beginning the third quarter that drew the Hawks within 67-65, but Hill scored 12 points in the quarter and the Lakers never surrendered the lead while taking a 91-83 cushion into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lakers F Ryan Kelly will miss six weeks due to a hamstring tear suffered in Sunday’s loss to Golden State. … Atlanta F DeMarre Carroll (groin) sat out his fourth straight game and remains day-to-day. … Los Angeles G Nick Young (thumb) made his season debut and scored 17 points in 28 minutes off the bench.