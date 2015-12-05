Hawks prevent comeback by Lakers

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks blew a big first-half lead while losing their previous game and weren’t going to let the same thing happen against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Center Al Horford scored 16 points to lead five double-figure scorers and added nine rebounds as the Hawks took a 19-point lead in the second quarter and held off a Lakers rally for 100-87 victory on Friday night.

“It shows our resilience to be in the same position as the other night and this time finish it out,” said forward Kent Bazemore, who had 15 points off the bench. “But we’ve got to keep building our leads. We can’t take a step forward and then a step back.”

Forward Kobe Bryant, who scored 31 points on Wednesday at Washington to help the Lakers snap a seven-game losing streak, scored 14 points in the third stop of his retirement road show while making only 4 of 19 shots from the field, including 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc.

A capacity crowd of 19,015 -- just the Hawks’ fourth sellout of the season -- came out to be part of Bryant’s last game in Atlanta and saw only a few flashes from the NBA’s third-best scorer in history.

A jumper by Bryant, who had five assists and played 35 minutes, drew the Lakers to 87-83 with under five minutes to play, but the Hawks went on an 8-0 run to regain control and erase the sting of blowing a 17-point lead in a home loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

“We weren’t thinking about Kobe,” Horford said. “We were thinking about beating the Lakers and getting a win.”

The Hawks (13-9) got 41 points from their bench, with forward Mike Scott following Bazemore with 14 points.

Forward Paul Millsap had 15 points and eight rebounds and guard Jeff Teague contributed 13 points and five assists.

Guard Lou Williams had 18 points off the bench to lead the Lakers (3-16). Rookie guard D‘Angelo Russell had 16 points and a game-best 10 rebounds but also committed a game-high seven turnovers.

Bryant hit back-to-back 3-point shots to cap an 18-7 run by the Lakers in the third quarter and Los Angeles pulled within 72-66 going into the fourth quarter. The Hawks, though, outscored the Lakers 13-4 to end the game.

“It looked like we just ran out of gas,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “It’s hard when you let yourself get down like that.”

The Hawks outscored the Lakers 29-17 in the second quarter to take a 52-36 halftime lead as they committed just two turnovers and got 12 points from Horford.

The Lakers shot just 32.5 percent from the floor in the first half compared with 44.4 percent by the Hawks. Bryant went 1 of 7 and forward Julius Randle was 1 of 6.

The Lakers missed their first nine shots -- three by Bryant -- while falling behind 7-0 but were able to get within 23-19 at the end of the first quarter thanks to 10 points off the bench by Williams.

“This is my hometown, so it was nice to be part of Kobe’s last go-around here and see the outpouring for him,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull it out. When you spot a good team a lead like that, it’s hard to come back.”

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott said F Kobe Bryant told him early in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to Portland about his decision to retire after the season. “Weirdest game I’ve ever coached,” Scott said. ... The Hawks showed an in-game video tribute to Bryant, who has requested no more on-court ceremonies or parting gifts on the road. ... Zoo Atlanta, though, did take the opportunity to name its black mamba snake Kobe in his honor. ... Bryant scored 28 points and reached the 32,000-point milestone during a Lakers victory in Atlanta last season. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr., acquired from the New York Knicks for their first-round pick on draft night, was assigned by the Hawks to Canton of the NBA Development League. Hardaway averaged 11.5 points per game last season, but he has just 10 points while playing 44 minutes in four games with the Hawks this season. ... Hawks C Tiago Splitter (hip) missed his seventh straight game. ... The Lakers play at Detroit on Sunday as they near the midway point of their eight-game road trip. The Hawks are off until games at Dallas and Oklahoma City next Wednesday and Thursday.