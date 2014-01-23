Preview: Lakers at Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers are showing some fight on their seven-game road trip with two wins and an overtime setback at Chicago in the last three contests. The Lakers will try to make it three of four when they visit the defending champion Miami Heat on Thursday. The Heat had dropped four of six before coming through on the defensive end in a 93-86 triumph over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday that marked the start of a four-game homestand.

Los Angeles had dropped six straight before turning things around with a pair of wins at Boston and Toronto. Taj Gibson’s overtime buzzer beater prevented a third straight triumph but Pau Gasol turned in another strong effort and is averaging 22 points and 13.7 rebounds in the last three games. Miami has won three straight at home and LeBron James is enjoying another hot streak while shooting 52.6 percent from the field over the last four contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-26): Gasol is holding together a roster short on time together but is helping to coax career-best performances out of the likes of Nick Young and Kendall Marshall. The latest to step up is rookie Ryan Kelly, who is averaging 16.7 points while playing at least 34 minutes in each of the last three contests after failing to score in double figures in any of his first 17 NBA games. The forward from Duke found his way into the starting lineup after putting up 20 points at Boston on Friday and is helping to stretch the defense with his 3-point shooting ability.

ABOUT THE HEAT (30-12): James made some noise before Tuesday’s game about the absence of Dwyane Wade, who missed his third straight game due to knee soreness. “It’s tough,” James told reporters of the injury troubles of Wade and others in the rotation. “We have a team built on chemistry, built on rhythm.” All the chemistry Miami needed down the stretch on Tuesday was James himself, as the star forward scored seven of his 29 points in the final 2:32. Wade, who was held to eight points in back-to-back games last week before sitting out, remains day-to-day.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Heat have taken three straight in the series, including a 101-95 triumph in Los Angeles on Dec. 25 behind 23 points from Wade.

2. Lakers F Xavier Henry (knee) has missed the last 11 games but is expected to practice on Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday.

3. Miami C Chris Bosh is shooting 63.6 percent from the field in the last three wins.

PREDICTION: Heat 112, Lakers 101