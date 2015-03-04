Preview: Lakers at Heat

This season has been a rollercoaster for the Miami Heat, as they’ve been plagued with health issues but have also shown an ability to put together a winning lineup. They’ll look to continue their most recent surge Wednesday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. Miami looked great in a 17-point win Monday against the visiting Phoenix Suns, keeping them in seventh-place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat likely made the most impressive pickup this season when they plucked Hassan Whiteside from the D-League in late December and, two months later, he’s averaging 10.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. In the last two games, he has combined for 31 points and 34 rebounds, helping soften the loss of 10-time All Star center Chris Bosh to blood clots in his lung that will force him to sit out the rest of the season. Miami showed off its latest D-League acquisition against the Suns, as Tyler Johnson scored a career-high 26 points.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-43): The Lakers have lost five straight to Miami and may need to end that streak without second-leading scorer Nick Young, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury. With leading scorer Kobe Bryant already sidelined for the season (shoulder), Jeremy Lin might be the best option to pick up the scoring slack and he has done a decent job of late, scoring 23 and 20 points in the last two games, the first time he has scored at least 20 in back-to-back games this season. He has been consistently strong in other areas as well, notching eight assists and six rebounds in each of the last two contests.

ABOUT THE HEAT (26-33): Miami beat the Lakers 78-75 back in January 13 but the only two starters who remain for the Heat are Dwyane Wade and Luol Deng, as Bosh is out for season and Chris Andersen and Mario Chalmers have gone back to reserve roles. Goran Dragic came over from Phoenix at last month’s trade deadline and he and Wade are shooting a combined 48.6 percent from the field, which is the highest percentage for a starting backcourt duo in the NBA this season. Whiteside has also won a starting job since the last game against the Lakers and Udonis Haslem has taken Bosh’s starting spot.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. A loss by the Heat will match their season low of eight games under .500.

2. Miami hasn’t won three in a row since the first three games of the season.

3. The Heat are 2-8 at home against the Western Conference after finishing 11-4 last season.

PREDICTION: Heat 105, Lakers 92