Whiteside, Wade guide Heat past Lakers

MIAMI -- Dwyane Wade said he is relearning how to play with a dominant big man.

The Heat shooting guard had a game-high 25 points and six assists, and young 7-foot center Hassan Whiteside grabbed a career-high 25 rebounds to lead the Miami to a 100-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Whiteside had the second-best rebounding game in Heat history, trailing only a 34-rebound game by Rony Seikaly in March 1993.

“I’ve done it before with Shaq (O‘Neal),” Wade said of playing with a star center. “Now I’ve got to remember how to do it again.”

Whiteside also had 18 points and four blocks. He posted double-doubles in 12 of his past 16 games, including four in a row. He also has four 20-plus rebounding games this season.

Miami point guard Goran Dragic added 21 points and six assists.

With the Heat holding onto a one-point lead in the final minute, Wade earned two consecutive creative assists, each time going to Whiteside, who was rolling to the basket.

”Dwyane has that knack of getting in the lane -- that’s his skill set,“ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”At the last count, you don’t know if he is shooting or if he is throwing it up to the big fella.

“It’s a tough play to defend. You have to have tremendous hands and timing, which Hassan has.”

Had the Heat lost, they would have fallen to ninth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race. But because they won, the Heat (27-33) are in seventh place, a half-game ahead of the eighth-place Charlotte Hornets and one game better than the ninth-place Indiana Pacers.

Miami improved to just 12-17 at home.

The Lakers (16-44) lost for the seventh consecutive visit to Miami, a new low for the franchise.

Reserve forward Ed Davis led the Lakers with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and center Jordan Hill had 13 points and 10 boards. Reserve point guard Jeremy Lin added 12 points and game-highs in assists (nine) and steals (four).

Los Angeles also sank to a league-worst 1-10 on the second nights of back-to-back games.

”We just had a couple of defensive lapses,“ Lakers coach Byron Scott said. ”When Whiteside got the dunk (in the final minute), our weak-side (defense) wasn’t there.

“That’s been killing us all season -- not sticking to our principles. We just didn’t do it in the (final minute).”

After a high-scoring first quarter, the Heat led 28-25. The Lakers were hot, shooting 57.9 percent from the floor. Miami shot just 45.5 percent but outscored the Lakers from the foul line, 8-2.

The Lakers outscored the Heat by eight in the second quarter, taking a 51-46 lead into halftime. The Lakers continued their hot shooting, making 57.9 percent in the first half.

Miami used a 9-0 third-quarter run to regain the lead and went into the fourth with a 76-73 advantage.

Wade and Whiteside then took over in the final quarter, and Scott seemed truly impressed by the latter.

“He outrebounded all our big guys -- that says enough,” Scott said. “He is doing a great job plugging that paint for them. He challenges shots, blocks them, rebounds the ball on the offensive end and the defensive end.”

Whiteside, though, said he was embarrassed by his six-for-13 performance at the foul line.

“I shoot about 200 every day, and I only miss about 10,” said Whiteside, 25, who has emerged as a Heat star virtually out of nowhere this season. “I was just rushing tonight.”

NOTES: Lakers G/F Nick Young (knee) missed his fifth consecutive game. ... The Lakers have four players out for the season: PG Steve Nash, SG Kobe Bryant, PF Julius Randle and PG Ronnie Price. ... Heat SG Dwyane Wade’s shooting percentage is decreasing. After shooting .524 from the field in November, he posted percentages of .503, .424 and .388 in the next three months. ... Miami signed G/F Henry Walker to a second 10-day contract and assigned G Zoran Dragic to the D-League. ... Heat C Hassan Whiteside was fined $15,000 for his altercation with Suns C Alex Len on Monday. Len was fined $20,000, but neither was suspended. ... On Monday, Whiteside, G Tyler Johnson and F Michael Beasley combined for 48 percent of the Heat’s points even though their combined salaries are less 2 percent of Miami’s player payroll. ... The Lakers end their three-game road trip Friday at Memphis. Miami plays at Washington on Friday.