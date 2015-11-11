EditorsNote: Fixes spelling of “position” in eighth graf

Bosh leads Heat over Bryant-less Lakers

MIAMI -- Kobe Bryant didn’t make a final game appearance at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, but the Miami Heat were just fine with having the 17-time All-Star guard in street clothes.

With Bryant a late scratch to give him a rest for back soreness, the Heat handled the Los Angeles Lakers 101-88 on Tuesday night shortly after trading Mario Chalmers, the starting point guard from their recent back-to-back championship teams.

Forward Chris Bosh led the Heat with 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Not to be outdone by his teammate, center Hassan Whiteside finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. The NBA’s leading shot blocker went 8-for-12 from the floor.

The Heat (5-3) are 2-0 to start their seven-game homestand.

The Lakers (1-6) fell in the middle game of a five-game road trip after beating the Brooklyn Nets and losing to the New York Knicks.

“This afternoon I had trouble walking,” said Bryant of his back. “I messed it up a little bit during training camp -- just 20 years (of playing). It’s not back spasms or anything like that. It’s just wear and tear.”

With the big men contributing significantly, Miami outscored Los Angeles in the paint 46-30 and outrebounded the Lakers 47-36.

It’s a far cry from the “position-less basketball” approach Heat utilized during the Big 3, often going small with its lineup.

“You can still play with two bigs,” Bosh said. “It’s not a necessity that you go super small all the time. If it works, it works.”

Heat guard Dwyane Wade finished with 12 points and six assists, but did not score his first points until the middle of the second quarter. Forward Luol Deng added 14 points, connecting on three 3-pointers.

Heat players reacted postgame to the Chalmers trade.

“Mario is my guy,” Wade said. “Whenever you lose teammates, especially someone you’ve been with for a long time, someone you’ve won championships with, it’s not easy.”

Added Bosh: “It is always the part of the business that is a tough pill to swallow.”

Lakers guard Nick Young scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the first half. Forward Metta World Peace and guard Lou Williams added 14 points apiece.

Young and World Peace started a combined 9-for-9 on 3-point attempts. The Lakers finished 11-of-22 on 3-pointers.

Holding a double-digit lead, the Heat got a pair of highlights from the bench in the fourth quarter.

Guard Tyler Johnson, who scored nine points, left Lakers guard Marcelo Huertas behind with a crossover dribble and then drew contact at the rim for a skillful and-one layup. Johnson later fed forward Josh McRoberts, who had four points, four rebounds and three assists, for a tomahawk slam.

“It feels good just knowing that all the hard work you’re putting in is paying off,” said Johnson, whose progression -- in addition to the luxury tax relief -- is a major reason the organization felt comfortable dealing Chalmers. “The biggest thing for me is just to put my head down and continue to get better.”

Young gave the Lakers a spark off the bench early in the second quarter, connecting on his first five field-goal attempts and first four 3-point tries. He added another 3-pointer in the third.

“I just had a good shoot-around today,” Young said. “I got a lot of shots up and just felt good. It was a blessing it was going in. We just got to finish games.”

After a review of the last jumper of his streak was changed from a two-point shot to a 3-pointer, it capped a 21-4 Lakers run that wiped out the Heat’s first-quarter lead. Young scored all 14 of his first-half points during the stretch.

Miami led 50-49 at halftime before taking control in the second half.

“I think all of a sudden we started to go away from each other. We can’t win like that,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “(We were) not trusting each other. You’ve got to find out now if you want to be in the foxhole with these guys.”

NOTES: The Heat traded G Mario Chalmers and F James Ennis to the Memphis Grizzlies for G Beno Udrih and F Jarnell Stokes on Tuesday. Chalmers has won two NBA titles with the Heat, the only team he’s played for in eight seasons. ... G/F Kobe Bryant’s last game in Miami was Feb. 10, 2013. ... With Bryant inactive, rookie G/F Anthony Brown was activated for the Lakers. C Robert Sacre was the other Los Angeles inactive. ... Miami announced G Gerald Green was suspended for two games for conduct detrimental to the team. Green, who missed the previous four outings, will sit for a total of six games. He will rejoin the Heat on Friday after Thursday’s meeting with the Utah Jazz.