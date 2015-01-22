Hornets hold off Heat in low-scoring battle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets are getting familiar with winning ugly.

The Hornets turned to defense when all else failed again Wednesday night, and they held on to beat the Miami Heat 78-76.

Charlotte shot just 33.8 percent from the field and didn’t have a field goal in the final seven minutes, but it was able to hold on when Miami center Chris Bosh and guard Mario Chalmers missed 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds.

The result was eerily similar to the Hornets’ 80-71 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers last Saturday, when the Hornets shot just 30.7 percent and won. It marked the third straight game the Hornets held their opponent to 80 or fewer points, and the 10th straight game that they held the opponent under 100 points. The latter is the longest streak in the NBA this season.

The Hornets held the Heat to 34.5 percent shooting from the field and held a whopping 56-41 rebound advantage, largely due to 20 offensive rebounds.

“Obviously, that’s another one that’s not going to make the (ESPN) Classics,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “But it was a good win. We’ve got to figure out how to play groups. You can tell we’re not comfortable out there (offensively), but our defense was good, and we made the plays we had to make at the end.”

The Hornets (18-25) earned a third straight win and their eighth in nine games.

Guard Kemba Walker, back after missing two games with inflammation in his left knee, led the Hornets with 15 points. He hit three free throws in the final 23 seconds to help secure the win.

“We had to stay mentally tough and get stops on our end, and that’s what we did,” Walker said. “Our chemistry, our togetherness is just on a whole different level right now. We’re playing for each other and we’re making plays for each other.”

Charlotte led by as many as 12 late in the third quarter and held a 65-55 lead going into the fourth quarter.

However, the Heat fought back and led 74-72 with 3:38 left on a 3-pointer by Chalmers. The Hornets, who didn’t make a field goal after center Al Jefferson’s jumper with 7:03 remaining, eventually took the lead for good with a free throw by forward Marvin Williams with 56.8 seconds left.

Walker tacked on two free throws for a 77-74 lead with 23 seconds remaining after a miss by Miami forward Shawne Williams. Bosh hit a quick drive with 15.3 seconds to cut the margin to 77-76, and Walker hit one of two from the line with 12.1 remaining for a 78-76 lead.

Bosh missed a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key in the final 10 seconds, and then Chalmers rebounded, went to the corner and missed another 3-pointer at the buzzer.

”This was a 34 percent to 33 percent game,“ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”It was going to come down to who made the last play. We had a chance for it, but we were not able to capitalize.

“To be fair, you have two very good defensive teams. Both teams stepped up the defensive pressure there at the end. We had a chance, but we just came up short.”

The Hornets also got 12 points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, from center Bismack Biyombo. Jefferson also scored 12, and guard Gerald Henderson scored 11.

Bosh and guard Dwyane Wade led the Heat with 17 points each, and Chalmers finished with 13.

The Heat (18-24) lost for the second time in two nights.

“When we play them, it’s always a game where it comes down to a few plays,” Wade said. “That’s just the kind of game it’s going to be. Our defense was great the whole game, but they just beat us on the offensive glass. We got outrebounded big-time. That’s where we lost the game.”

NOTES: The teams split two previous games this season, each winning at home. The teams will meet for the final time in Miami on April 7. ... The Heat were without F Luol Deng (illness), C Hassan Whiteside (sprained right ankle) and F Josh McRoberts (right meniscus surgery). ... The Hornets were without G Jannero Pargo (lower back soreness). ... Hornets C Bismack Biyombo had his third double-double in the last five games, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds. ... Heat G Dwyane Wade finished second among Eastern Conference guards in the All-Star voting and will be officially named a starter in Thursday’s announcement. ... Wade came into the game 11th in the NBA in scoring at 22.0 points per game. ... The Hornets closed out a four-game homestand. They play at Cleveland on Friday, then will return home to face New York on Saturday. ... The Heat return home to face Indiana on Friday.