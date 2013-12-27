Preview: Lakers at Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers are again experiencing life without Kobe Bryant and will likely be without center Pau Gasol as well when they visit the Utah Jazz on Friday. Gasol is battling an upper respiratory infection and he stayed in Los Angeles on Thursday when the rest of the squad traveled to Salt Lake City. The Lakers will attempt to end a three-game skid, while the Jazz are just 3-10 at home with losses in each of their last four at EnergySolutions Arena.

Utah has offensive issues and hasn’t tallied more than 94 points in its past six games. The Jazz haven’t prevailed at home since posting a 109-103 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 2, which marks one of just seven times they have topped 100 points this season. The Lakers played well for most of their Christmas Day affair against the Miami Heat before falling 101-95. Los Angeles lost its previous two games by an average of 23 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (13-16): It appears Gasol will sit out for the second time in four games unless he feels better and travels to the join the squad Friday. The veteran center has been ill for close to a week and missed Saturday’s game against Golden State before returning to play in Los Angeles’ past two games. “Like anything else, you’re not 100 percent physically and you’re going to have shorter times of energy and stuff like that,” Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters. “He’ll get over it. He’ll be fine.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (8-23): Rookie point guard Trey Burke had two 1-of-8 shooting clunkers during Utah’s five-game road trip and bounced back strong each time. After tallying just three points against the Miami Heat, he scored a season-best 30 on 12-of-20 shooting against the Orlando Magic two nights later. Then he had just two points against the Atlanta Hawks before finishing the trip with outings of 20 points against the Charlotte Bobcats and 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Burke is averaging 13.5 points in 19 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has won four of the last five meetings.

2. Lakers F Nick Young has scored 20 or more points in four of the last six games.

3. Jazz SF Richard Jefferson (back) missed practice Thursday and is questionable.

PREDICTION: Jazz 97, Lakers 94