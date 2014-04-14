Preview: Lakers at Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers only have two games left in the worst season in franchise history and face the only Western Conference team with a worse record when they visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Los Angeles fell 102-90 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday for its seventh straight defeat as well as increasing the franchise-record loss count to 55. Utah is also limping to the finish with 20 losses over its last 23 games.

The Jazz have won fewer than 30 games just once in the past 30 seasons and a loss to the Lakers will assure at least matching the franchise’s worst record since going 25-57 in 1981-82. Los Angeles can relate as an injury ravaged campaign has made the team largely uncompetitive. “It’s just a tough year,” Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni said after the loss to the Grizzlies. “Obviously, it went off the rails when everybody was going down with injuries and trades and different things. Management will be on it this summer to get a good roster. They’ll do a good job and hopefully people will stay well and then we’ll see what happens.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (25-55): Los Angeles was just 14-27 at home in this dreadful campaign and the loss to the Grizzlies marked another occasion when the Lakers fell apart in the third quarter. Memphis led by just one point at the half but scored 34 points in the third to take an 87-69 lead into the fourth quarter. Los Angeles missed 16 consecutive shots in a span of 9:15 that didn’t end until Robert Sacre’s basket with 7:18 remaining. The only true highlight of the night was the ovation the crowd gave to center Pau Gasol, who is done for the season due to a bout with vertigo and may have played his last game with the franchise.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (24-56): Center Enes Kanter is finishing out the season strong and has posted three consecutive double-doubles and four straight double-digit outings on the boards. The third-year pro is averaging 15 points and 14.5 rebounds over the last four games and has shown a lot more interest in working the boards over the final quarter of the season – grabbing eight or more in 18 of the last 21 games. Kanter ranks fifth on the squad in scoring (12.3) and second in rebounding (7.4).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz are 2-1 against the Lakers this season and have won six of the past eight meetings.

2. Los Angeles was outrebounded 52-32 by Memphis despite F Wesley Johnson collecting a career-best 15 rebounds.

3. Utah G Gordon Hayward is 2-of-13 from 3-point range over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 110, Lakers 105