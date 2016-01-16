Preview: Lakers at Jazz

Kobe Bryant continues to deal with injuries but is expected to play on Saturday when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz. Bryant is bothered by a strained right Achilles’ tendon and sore right shoulder but is trying to play whenever possible during his final NBA campaign.

The Lakers visit the Jazz again later this season, so this isn’t Bryant’s last visit to Utah unless something unexpected occurs. He is just 7-of-24 shooting over the last two games while playing through the ailments and had only eight points on 4-of-15 shooting during Thursday’s road loss to the Golden State Warriors. “I was really stiff but I thought it was the right thing to do,” said Bryant, “go back in the game and play and try to enjoy it one more time.” Los Angeles has lost five of its last six games, and the Jazz are also struggling as Thursday’s 103-101 home loss to the Sacramento Kings marked their fifth defeat in seven games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (9-32): The backcourt trio of Jordan Clarkson (22), Lou Williams (21) and rookie D‘Angelo Russell (14) combined for 57 points against Golden State and the production has become a welcomed trend. Williams is averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games, and his five 20-point outings during the stretch include a career-high 44-point explosion, while Clarkson has three 20-point outings while averaging 18.2 points over the last nine. Russell had a season-best 27 points against Sacramento on Jan. 7 before leaving with an ankle injury and has averaged 13.5 points in two games since returning from the ailment.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (17-22): Utah could be shorthanded in the frontcourt as power forward Derrick Favors (back) figures to miss his 13th straight game and forward Trevor Booker is expected to sit out with a concussion. Booker received an elbow to the face from Sacramento star DeMarcus Cousins during Thursday’s loss and his probable absence opens up more playing time for suddenly-hot rookie Trey Lyles. The first-round pick scored a season-best 19 points against the Kings after scoring 16 against Portland the previous night, and was 14-of-20 shooting in the two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. SF Gordon Hayward scored 25 points as the Jazz recorded an 86-74 road victory over the Lakers last Sunday.

2. Los Angeles F Julius Randle is averaging 9.7 rebounds over the last nine games.

3. Utah was 6-of-34 from 3-point range in the loss to Sacramento as Hayward missed all eight of his attempts and backup PG Trey Burke was 0-of-6.

PREDICTION: Jazz 101, Lakers 95