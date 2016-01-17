Gobert dominates as Jazz rout Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY - Kobe Bryant has had many better games in Utah. Rudy Gobert hasn‘t.

Gobert had his best game since returning from a knee injury - and one of the best in his career - as the Utah Jazz cruised to a 109-82 blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

“He was huge for us tonight,” Jazz forward Gordon Hayward said of Gobert. “That is how we expect him to play. I know that he is just getting back with his knee and everything, getting in a rhythm. He was really good for us.”

Gobert had 18 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots - the first Jazz player since Rich Kelley in 1979 to finish with at least those stats - to help the Jazz snap out of a two-game funk. It was Gobert’s sixth game back from an 18-game absence in December and January with a sprained knee.

“I‘m just getting better every game until I get back into the shape I was in before and keep getting better,” Gobert said.

Forward Trey Lyles had 17 points and nine rebounds, guard Trey Burke added 16 points and Hayward and Rodney Hood each scored 14.

Utah, trying to remain in the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings, improved to 18-22.

Reserve guard Lou Williams led the Lakers with 20 points. Only two other players - guards D‘Angelo Russell (13) and Jordan Clarkson (10) - hit double figures for Los Angeles.

“I thought we just didn’t come ready to play,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “I thought that team (Utah) after losing their last two games, they’re in the hunt for that eighth spot, they came out like a desperate team.”

The Lakers (9-33) were outscored 32-18 in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 36 en route to their sixth loss in seven games.

Bryant was greeted with a mixture of boos and cheers when he was introduced and every time he touched the ball in what might be his final game in Utah. The Lakers have one more date at Vivint Arena in late March.

Bryant, who has been dealing with a sore Achilles, finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the floor. He missed all three 3-point attempts.

Bryant, who announced before the game that he would not pursue a spot on the 2016 Olympics team, did not play in the second half. It remains to be seen if he’ll play Sunday against Houston.

“Body feels good. Achilles is tight,” he said. “(I) just jammed it up good. On the turnaround shot I jammed it up pretty good, couldn’t shake it loose. I‘m gonna give it my best shot (Sunday), you know.”

This was the 83rd time the Lakers star has played against the Jazz, including 58 times in the regular season. However, he hadn’t seen action against Utah since Jan. 15, 2013.

The Jazz are the opponent in what will be Bryant’s final game in Los Angeles on April 13, health permitting.

Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. didn’t return after experiencing soreness in his knee in the first half.

The Jazz were without three injured players - power forward Derrick Favors (back), power forward Trevor Booker (concussion) and Alec Burks (ankle).

“We played well. We had a number of guys that did a good job, Rudy being one of them,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We talked about Gordon stepping up his game. I thought he controlled the game early in the game on the offensive end. ... I also felt like Trey Burke did a really good job when he came in. His decision-making was very, very efficient.”

NOTES: Lakers star Kobe Bryant held a 15-minute interview session before his final game in Utah, recalling his infamous four-airball playoff game in 1998, playoff battles with Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer, and how intense Jazz fans were with him over the years. “They were really, really tough on me,” he said. “More so than the other crowds.” Bryant gained a respect for the Jazz fans, though. “It’s fine memories - truly. That what’s sports should be, I think, is that kind of bantering and that kind of competition. I’ve always loved playing here because of that.” ... The Jazz signed forward JJ O‘Brien of the Idaho Stampede to a 10-day contract. ... Bryant was asked if he remembers his body not being able to catch up with his mind. “Yeah. Last game.”