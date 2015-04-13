Preview: Lakers at Kings

Two of the also-rans in the Western Conference meet up Monday when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles is trying to avoid the first 60-loss season in franchise history and has lost six of its last seven games after falling to Dallas 120-106 on Sunday.

Sacramento has lost three straight games and eight of its last nine, and star center DeMarcus Cousins (foot) and small forward Rudy Gay (concussion) are done for the season. The two teams split two meetings earlier this season and will meet again in Wednesday’s season-ending contest in Los Angeles. Sacramento dropped to 9-19 since George Karl became coach when it fell 122-111 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Lakers forward Wesley Johnson had 16 points in 20 minutes against the Mavericks but departed with a sprained left ankle and isn’t expected to play again this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (21-59): Center Tarik Black has been taking advantage of his opportunity to play and has posted back-to-back double-doubles. The rookie had a career-best 19 rebounds against Dallas and is averaging 14 points and 14.5 rebounds over the past two games while making 11-of-14 field-goal attempts. Rookie point guard Jordan Clarkson continues to play well and had 26 points against the Mavericks and has scored 20 or more points in four of the last six games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-53): Forward Omri Casspi is receiving extended playing time with Gay out for the season and has scored in double digits in all seven games this month. Casspi had a solid all-around effort in the outing against Denver with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He is averaging 19 points and gone 11-of-21 from 3-point range in April.

1. Los Angeles has won six of the last eight meetings.

2. Sacramento SG Ben McLemore has scored 20 or more points in three of the last five contests.

3. Lakers PG Jeremy Lin (knee) won’t play again this season.

PREDICTION: Kings 97, Lakers 93