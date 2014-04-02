Lillard, Aldridge guide Blazers past Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Portland’s dynamic duo allowed the Trail Blazers to bolt past the Los Angeles Lakers with a strong second half Tuesday night.

Point guard Damian Lillard scored 34 points and dished out eight assists, and forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 31 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as the Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers 124-112 at Staples Center.

“Damian made his shots and was aggressive going to the basket, but I thought it was a lot of the other things (he did well),” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Defensively, Damian was very active throughout the whole game and got his hands on a lot of balls in transition. LaMarcus and Robin (Lopez) were really good defensively in protecting the paint.”

Lillard, who hit five 3-pointers, and Aldridge combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter, as Portland (49-27) cruised to its fourth straight win. The Lakers, losers of three of their last four, fell at home for the first time in three games.

Lopez finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“I think we stayed the course,” said Lillard, who connected on 10 of 22 shots from the floor. “The first half they hit a couple of contested 3s, and they hit a lot of tough shots. We wanted to stick with our coverages and make them keep making those tough shots. Eventually, those shots started to rim out.”

Forward Nicolas Batum finished with 16 points and seven assists for Portland, which closed within 1 1/2 games of fourth-place Houston in the Western Conference playoff race. The Rockets lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

“They are playing for a playoff spot,” said Lakers forward Kent Bazemore, who scored 17 points. “Their two-headed monster showed up tonight in Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge. LaMarcus was huge down the stretch, and ‘Dame’ (was) just being Dame hitting big shots.”

Los Angeles guard Nick Young scored a season-high 40 points, including 18 in the second quarter. Forward Chris Kaman had 12 points.

The Lakers (25-49) lost despite the return of center Pau Gasol, point guard Steve Nash and reserve guard Xavier Henry. Gasol was back in the lineup after missing four games with vertigo. Nash missed a game with nerve root irritation in his back, which has plagued him for much of the season, while Henry returned after sitting out two games with a sore right knee.

Gasol had nine points, four rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes. Nash scored 10 points and handed out 10 assists in 22 minutes, while Henry played 13 scoreless minutes.

After the game, Gasol said he returned too soon. He said he is still suffering lingering effects from vertigo but tried to play through it. He isn’t sure if he will play Wednesday against the Kings in Sacramento.

“I am a little fatigued,” Gasol said. “I wasn’t feeling too well before the game, so I‘m glad I got through it. I talked to the doctor, and hopefully it’s going to continue to get better.”

Portland led 63-61 at the half despite shooting just 39.6 percent (21-for-53) compared to 52.2 percent (24-for-46) for the Lakers. However, the Blazers hit 16 of 17 free throws to six of eight for Los Angeles in the first half. Lillard, who had a dunk over Gasol and 7-foot forward Chris Kaman, scored 18 points before the break, while Aldridge had 15.

Overall, Portland shot 46.5 percent (49-for-99) from the floor. Los Angeles managed 44.6 percent shooting (41-for-92).

The Blazers pushed the margin to double digits in the third before taking a 91-83 lead into the fourth quarter. They pulled away in the final period.

NOTES: The Lakers went with a bigger lineup, starting 7-foot F Chris Kaman and 7-foot C Pau Gasol together for only the fourth time this season. With F Kent Bazemore, G Jodie Meeks and G Kendall Marshall in the mix, the Lakers fielded their 33rd different starting lineup. ... Portland reserve F Meyers Leonard was ejected late in the game after a flagrant-2 foul on Marshall. ... The clubs split the previous two meetings, with the road team winning each one. Los Angeles claimed a 107-106 win on March 3 when F Wesley Johnson scored on an alley-oop with 6.9 seconds remaining. ... Portland begins a three-game homestand Friday against the Phoenix Suns. Five of the Blazers’ six remaining games are at home. The only road contest is April 11 against the Utah Jazz. ... After Wednesday’s game against the Kings, the Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on Friday.