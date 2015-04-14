Kings send Lakers to team-record 60th loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- At the end of another miserable season, the Sacramento Kings are seeing some stellar play from forward Omri Casspi.

At the end of their most miserable season ever, the Los Angeles Lakers may be grateful that they simply have enough players to suit up.

Casspi continued the hottest scoring spell of his career Monday with a game-high 26 points, and the Kings used a 12-2 run late in the fourth quarter to hand the short-handed Lakers a historic 102-92 loss Monday at Sleep Train Arena.

A six-year veteran, Casspi needed only 14 shots to record his eighth consecutive game in double digits, the longest of his career. He also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out six assists.

“It’s been a little bit of everything,” Cassi said of the reasons behind his recent success. “Coach (George) Karl has given me confidence to play, and I feel like I’ve grown a lot with my game this season.”

Related Coverage Preview: Lakers at Kings

Los Angeles guard Vander Blue’s 3-pointer cut Sacramento’s lead to 89-88 with 4:28 left in the game, but Casspi hit two free throws to start the decisive run and a layup to conclude it.

“I‘m happy for him because he was struggling when I got here,” said Karl, whose team won for only the second time in 10 games and for just the 10th time in 29 games since he took over for interim coach Tyrone Corbin on Feb. 17. “He understands what we’re trying to do, and he has an ability to get to the rim.”

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Casspi is averaging 19.9 points per contest during his eight-game streak.

“I love it here,” he said. “I want to be back. You know that. My agent knows that. ... Hopefully, we can make it happen.”

Forward Derrick Williams added 20 points, and forward Carl Landry contributed 14 for the Kings, who finished 18-23 at home in their 30th season in Sacramento. The Kings (28-53) matched their overall win total from a season ago and topped their home win total.

Sacramento did it without its top three scorers. Forward DeMarcus Cousins (right foot, rest) sat out his fifth straight contest, and forward Rudy Gay (concussion) didn’t play for the seventh time in eight games. Guard Darren Collision (core muscle) has not played since Feb. 5.

Guard Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points in 47 minutes to pace the Lakers (21-60), who finished 9-32 away from Los Angeles. Clarkson, averaging 15.6 points since joining the starting lineup in January, turned his ankle twice, including once late in the game while attempting a shot. He may not be available for Wednesday’s regular-season finale against the Kings in Los Angeles. He did stay in the game after the injury.

“Obviously, we’ll know a little bit more (Tuesday),” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “I love the toughness, yeah. I think we all like that.”

The Lakers, who lost 60 games for the first time in the franchise’s 67-year history, suited up only nine players Monday. They hung around and led 75-74 entering the final quarter, but they were held to 6-for-21 shooting and turned over the ball seven times over the final 12 minutes.

“They just made shots,” Lakers guard Jabari Brown said. “We didn’t make shots. That’s what happens sometimes.”

Brown had 18 points in 46 minutes for the Lakers, and forward Jordan Hill also finished with 18 points. Blue, who didn’t join the club until barely more than an hour before the game, scored seven. Blue, signed to a contract for the remainder of the season earlier Monday, was leading the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA Development League in scoring at 23.3 points a game.

Kings forward Jason Thompson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and he moved past Cousins into second place on Sacramento’s all-time rebounding list. Thompson also played his 539th game as a King, adding to his mark for the most games played in the team’s 30-year Sacramento history.

NOTES: The Kings played only 33 games this season with C DeMarcus Cousins, F Rudy Gay and G Darren Collison all available to play. Those three players, who combined to average 61 points a game for a team that averages 101.1, missed the past three contests with ailments and won’t play in Wednesday’s finale on the road against the Lakers. Sacramento was 14-19 when all three took the floor. ... The Lakers’ injury report Monday listed G Kobe Bryant (shoulder), G Wayne Ellington (shoulder), G Jeremy Lin (knee), G Ronnie Price (right elbow), G Dwight Buycks (hand), F Julius Randle (right leg), G Nick Young (left knee), and G Wesley Johnson (ankle). ... F Reggie Evans (thumb) also missed the contest for Sacramento, but G Nik Stauskas returned after missing two games with a back strain. ... Los Angeles has used 15 starting lineups this season, and 14 players have started at least one game. ... The Kings completed their seventh consecutive losing home season. Sacramento finished above .500 at home in 13 of the 14 campaigns before the current streak started.