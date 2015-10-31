Rondo, Cousins carry Kings to rout of Lakers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Center DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings have aspirations that they may spend a season on the positive side of .500 for the first time in a decade. To do so, they’ll have to take care of business against teams apparently below them in the food chain.

Newcomer Rajon Rondo got the message across immediately.

Rondo scored 10 of 21 points and dished out five of his eight assists in the opening 12 minutes, and Cousins added 21 points and 11 rebounds, as the Kings ran away from Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers 132-114 at Sleep Train Arena on Friday.

“We came out with great energy and a lot of effort,” Cousins said. “Coming out like that, getting that early lead, that’s the way we want to play.”

Much of it could be pointed to Rondo, the free-agent guard signed to a one-year, $10 million contract with Sacramento after a turbulent 2014-15 season with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. Rondo was held to four points and four assists in Sacramento’s season-opening 111-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers but scored all of his first-quarter points in the first six minutes and led a 33-10 run that put the Kings ahead by double digits for the entire night.

“I wanted to come out aggressive, a lot more than the last game,” Rondo said. “I wasn’t aggressive enough in that one.”

Cousins, coming off a 32-point, 13-rebound opener, played without a turnover, two nights after committing eight against the Clippers, and helped the Kings beat the Lakers for the fourth consecutive time. It was what Sacramento was looking for against a Lakers team coming off a franchise worst 21-61 campaign.

His effort also led a dominant one inside for Sacramento, which outscored Los Angeles 80-33 from inside the paint.

“Our transition defense was terrible. Guys didn’t get back, it was as simple as that,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen 80 points in the paint.”

It hasn’t happened much. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 80 points were the most since the Rockets scored 80 in the paint against the Houston Rockets on April 8, 2014.

Guard Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points to lead the Lakers, and forward Nick Young scored 17.

Bryant, who started at forward, produced just 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting for the Lakers, and he missed seven of eight shots from behind the 3-point arc. But he did move past former teammate Shaquille O‘Neal and into the top five all-time among field-goal leaders in NBA history.

Bryant’s second basket, a 10-foot bank shot with 4:26 to go in the second quarter, after he grabbed teammate D‘Angelo Russell’s miss, surpassed O‘Neal. He finished the contest with 11,334 field goals in his career, and trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan on the all-time list.

Forward Rudy Gay scored 19 points, and rookie center Willie Cauley-Stein scored 17 points in his first NBA start for the Kings. Cauley-Stein and Rondo seemed to find chemistry early in the contest, and Cauley-Stein scored twice off assists from Rondo.

“A lot of that is my teammates starting to have some confidence in me,” Cauley-Stein said. “They’re getting more comfortable with getting me the ball.”

Guard Darren Collison added 14 points and forward Omri Casspi 12 off the bench for Sacramento, as the Kings received another strong game from their bench. A weakness a year ago, Sacramento’s reserves contributed 47 points 24 rebounds and 10 assists against the Lakers. Coach George Karl used seven of his eight bench players, with only forward Caron Butler failing to see the floor.

The Kings, who were blitzed in the early going by the Los Angeles Clippers in the opener, wasted little time doing the same to the other Los Angeles team. The Kings raced to leads of 16-4, 31-12 and 35-14 during the opening 12 minutes en route to a 40-24 lead.

Rondo set off the explosion, scoring 10 points in the opening six minutes and also setting up a lay-up and dunk by Gay and Cauley-Stein, respectively.

NOTES: Next up for Lakers G Kobe Bryant on the NBA’s all-time list of field-goal leaders is Michael Jordan at 12,192. Hall of Fame C Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time leader at 15,837. ... Top Kings draft pick C Willie Cauley-Stein earned his first start in his second game with Sacarmento. Their top 2014 pick, G Nik Stauskas started the final game of last season, then was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers over the summer. ... Bryant made his 62nd career appearance against Sacramento. Only the Los Angeles Clippers (66), Golden State Warriors (64), Memphis Grizzlies (64), and Phoenix Suns (63) have gone up against him more than Sacramento. He averaged 27.9 points per contest against them in the first 61. ... Kings coach George Karl used 11 players and received 37 points and 16 rebounds from those off the bench in Sacramento’s opener, notable because of the team’s stated belief that the bench is deeper and stronger. G Darren Collision, who started all 45 games he played a year ago, has come off the bench in both contests.